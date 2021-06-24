Young explodes for 48 points as Hawks draw first blood vs Bucks

MANILA, Philippines – Trae Young dropped 48 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a Game One win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-113, in the Eastern Conference Finals at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Bucks squandered a seven-point advantage, 105-98, with 4:18 ticks left to drop the first game in their best-of-seven series at home.

Buoyed by Young, Josh Collins and Clint Capela, the Hawks clawed out of the seven-point hole with a 16-6 run in the final four minutes of the game to take control, 114-111.

While makes from the charity stripe by Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Bucks within one, 114-113, Young also held his ground at the free throw line to help Atlanta win.

Khris Middleton then missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final possession.

Apart from his 48 points, Young had 11 assists to lead the Atlanta offense, while Collins and Capela chipped in 23 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo had 34 points while Jrue Holiday had 33 in the losing effort for the Bucks.

Atlanta and Milwaukee are coming off of Game Seven wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, respectively.

The Bucks hope to even the series when Game Two tips off on Friday at the same venue (Saturday, Manila time).