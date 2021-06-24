








































































 




   







   















Kai Sotto shines as Gilas tuneup vs China ends in stalemate
Kai Sotto had 13 points in Gilas' tuneup vs China on Wednesday
Kai Sotto shines as Gilas tuneup vs China ends in stalemate

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 10:03am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto led the way for Gilas Pilipinas en route to a 79-all stalemate against China in a tuneup game at the AUF Gym in Pampanga on Wednesday.



Played as part of their preparations for the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Sotto led Gilas' scorers with 13 points.





Gilas had a chance to come away with the win as they led in the dying seconds of the game, but a last-second tip-in by China at the buzzer ended up with the game knotted up.



Geo Chiu committed a foul with 1.2 ticks left to send China to the line with Gilas up, 79-76.



China split the freebies before grabbing the miss to tip it in to complete the comeback against the Filipinos.



Ange Kouame and Jordan Heading joined Sotto as Gilas players in double figures with 12 points each.



RJ Abarrientos scattered nine points.



The game was held behind closed doors and was not broadcasted. ESPN5's Carlo Pamintuan provided updates of the game on site.



The Nationals are scheduled to fly to Belgrade tonight for the OQT where they face powerhouse Serbia and the Dominican Republic.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

