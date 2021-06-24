Kaya FC overcomes Shanghai Port FC to clinch first-ever AFC Champions League berth

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya FC are headed to the AFC Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

This after the Iloilo-based club nipped Shanghai Port FC, 1-0, in a playoff held in Bangkok on Wednesday.

A header by Audie Menzi in the 17th minute found the back of the net as the only goal of the game to help Kaya to the group stages of the tiff for the first time.

They effectively ousted the former Chinese Super League champs, who sent an "inexperienced" squad to the fixture due to concerns on quarantine regulations for players when they return to China.

The Philippine squad's skipper Jovin Bedic looked to double Kaya's lead four minutes into the second half when he came close to connecting from a corner but saw the ball sail over the post.

Kaya was able to protect their lead with stingy defense. Kaya FC goalkeeper Louie Casas would deny Shanghai's Gao Haisheng a possible equalizer a minute into added time.

They thus advance to Group F where they open their campaign against Thailand's BG Pathum United on Saturday.

2020 AFC Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai FC of Korea and Vietnam's Viettel FC also join them in the group.

Fellow Philippine squad and Philippines Football League champs United City FC are also in the AFC Champions League in Group I.