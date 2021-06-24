Romero makes triumphant return to super bikes

MANILA, Philippines — After two long years of not being able to race, Reghis “RG” Romero V knew he had to fill his need for speed.

Riding a Panigale V4 Base with full Ohlins Suspension, the former Pirelli Cup Heavyweight A overall champ and Philippine Super Bikes Rookie of the Year celebrated his much-awaited comeback by ruling the novice class of the PSBK Championship at the Clark International Speedway on Father’s Day.

Highlighted by his fastest laptime of 1:57.343 on the final race of the ninth lap, Romero announced his triumphant return with victories in Legs 1 and 2 of the PSBK, not to mention a title romp in the Ducati Cup Expert Class Leg 1.

After dominating the first three races, Romero had a bad take off and had to start the race at the back of the grid Sunday, trailing leader Jacq Buncio by as much as 10 seconds.

“On the fifth lap, I noticed I was getting closer to her with every lap so I pushed myself to catch her. On the ninth lap, we were only .200s of a second apart and I knew I had to catch her and I did. After that I broke away until the 10th and final lap and won the PSBK novice class, first and second leg of the Pirellis PSBK Championship,” said Romero, who had to hurdle several challenges along the way.

The 27-year-old Romero started racing in the 2015 Pirelli Cup, but stopped after breaking his collarbone following an accident at the Clark International Speedway. Romero did not race for three years as he got married to Hanna Romero and had kid Reghis Gabriel VI and Reginauld Santiago.