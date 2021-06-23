








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Latest Filipino Olympic qualifier Knott tests positive for COVID-19
Kristina Knott
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Latest Filipino Olympic qualifier Knott tests positive for COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 4:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics-bound Fil-Am sprinter Kristina Knott’s preparation has suffered a big blow after she tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday that forced her to skip her two scheduled events in Karlstad, Sweden and Kuortane, Finland.



The 25-year-old Knott, who was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine last May and June in the United States, learned the unfortunate development a few hours before the Karlstad Grand Prix.





“Three hours before the meet, we learned the sad news. It was kind of surreal, it was kind of a joke,” said Rohsaan Griffin, Knott's coach, during an emergency online presser called by Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico Wednesday.



“Skipping the Finland meet kind of dampened our plans,” he added.



The bad news came the day before World Athletics announced that the Southeast Asian Games double-gold medalist has been given one of the four universality slots in the women’s 200 meters.



“She’s within striking distance to qualification. If she had her way, she would have wanted to qualify by ranking since there are two more competitions,” said Juico of Knott.



Juico said the Knott incident should be a learning experience to all.



“This is a lesson to be learned, everyone has to be careful. Vaccine makers never promised you’d be spared from COVID-19. We were told Pfizer gives you five percent chance of contracting it, malas lang nasama sa 5%,” said Juico.



Interestingly, Olympic hopeful Eric Cray was with Knott and Griffin during a three-hour travel but he tested negative even though he has yet to receive jabs.



Cray though was also prevented from participating in Karlstad but was quick to change plans and will join a race in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday.



“Eric is still has a chance to qualify,” said Juico.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tab Baldwin 'surprised' at Gilas' twin wins over Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tab Baldwin 'surprised' at Gilas' twin wins over Korea


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The success of the young Gilas squad came as a delightful surprise to most, including Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin, who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Liano joins Japanese club Tokyo Z
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liano joins Japanese club Tokyo Z


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The club posted on social media of Gomez de Liano's signing on Wednesday for the 2021-22 season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence pressed to beat Pacquiao 'better than anybody else who has done it'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence pressed to beat Pacquiao 'better than anybody else who has done it'


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The marching orders have arrived for WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. — hand Manny Pacquiao the worst...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas-focused Dwight Ramos brushes off comparisons to European players
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas-focused Dwight Ramos brushes off comparisons to European players


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ramos, who averaged 13.8 points in six games played for Gilas, drew comparisons to European players.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harlem Globetrotters want NBA expansion franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harlem Globetrotters want NBA expansion franchise


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The iconic Harlem Globetrotters basketball team have petitioned NBA commissioner Adam Silver requesting to be considered as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'The International' DOTA tiff not pushing through in Sweden, sparking debate between sports vs esport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'The International' DOTA tiff not pushing through in Sweden, sparking debate between sports vs esport


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a devastating turn of events for DOTA2 fans worldwide, game developer Valve announced Tuesday via a blog post that their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Though more successful in doubles, Eala zeroes in on singles bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Though more successful in doubles, Eala zeroes in on singles bid


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
As a junior player, Eala has won two Grand Slam titles in the Girls' Doubles tournament, while still searching for her first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judo's Watanabe, sprinter Knott secure Olympic berths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judo's Watanabe, sprinter Knott secure Olympic berths


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and Fil-American sprinter Kristina Knott have officially clinched their slots to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Laguna-Iloilo, Camarines-Cagayan in Wesley So Cup action today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Laguna-Iloilo, Camarines-Cagayan in Wesley So Cup action today


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The last day of inter-division play in the Wesley So Cup, Wednesday, June 23, features some battles between powerhouse teams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No booze, no autographs: Tokyo 2020 unveils fan rules with a month to go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo 2020 unveils fan rules with a month to go


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organizers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with