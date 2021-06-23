Latest Filipino Olympic qualifier Knott tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics-bound Fil-Am sprinter Kristina Knott’s preparation has suffered a big blow after she tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday that forced her to skip her two scheduled events in Karlstad, Sweden and Kuortane, Finland.

The 25-year-old Knott, who was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine last May and June in the United States, learned the unfortunate development a few hours before the Karlstad Grand Prix.

“Three hours before the meet, we learned the sad news. It was kind of surreal, it was kind of a joke,” said Rohsaan Griffin, Knott's coach, during an emergency online presser called by Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico Wednesday.

“Skipping the Finland meet kind of dampened our plans,” he added.

The bad news came the day before World Athletics announced that the Southeast Asian Games double-gold medalist has been given one of the four universality slots in the women’s 200 meters.

“She’s within striking distance to qualification. If she had her way, she would have wanted to qualify by ranking since there are two more competitions,” said Juico of Knott.

Juico said the Knott incident should be a learning experience to all.

“This is a lesson to be learned, everyone has to be careful. Vaccine makers never promised you’d be spared from COVID-19. We were told Pfizer gives you five percent chance of contracting it, malas lang nasama sa 5%,” said Juico.

Interestingly, Olympic hopeful Eric Cray was with Knott and Griffin during a three-hour travel but he tested negative even though he has yet to receive jabs.

Cray though was also prevented from participating in Karlstad but was quick to change plans and will join a race in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday.

“Eric is still has a chance to qualify,” said Juico.