








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Though more successful in doubles, Eala zeroes in on singles bid
Alex Eala
Facebook / Michael Francis Eala

                     

                        

                           
Though more successful in doubles, Eala zeroes in on singles bid

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 2:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – She may be a two-time Grand Slam winner in the doubles category, but Alex Eala still plans to focus on singles as her main category on competitions.



Speaking to the media recently after winning her second Grand Slam in the French Open Girls' Doubles tournament, Eala revealed that although she plans to continue competing in doubles, she will still primarily be a singles player.





"Definitely, I will be joining a couple of doubles tournaments along with singles. I think you can also learn a lot of things from doubles," said Eala.



"But as I said [before], I will still be focusing on singles and that will be my primary category," she added.



As a junior player, Eala has won two Grand Slam titles in the Girls' Doubles tournament, while still searching for her first Grand Slam in Girls' Singles.



Her best finish in a Girls' Singles grand slam was in last year's edition of the French Open where she reached the semifinals.



She does have a singles title in the WTA tour, however, ruling the W15 tournament in Manacor, Spain last January.



As for pro doubles, Eala came close to a title in the W25 Platja D'Aro, where she finished second with her 2021 French Open Girls' Doubles partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.



True to her word about also putting some effort into doubles, Eala will be playing in both the doubles and singles tournaments of her next tournament — the Wimbledon Championships.



Her first-ever stint at Wimbledon following last year's cancellation and visa problems in 2019, Eala expressed excitement in playing in the prestigious tournament.



"I’m super motivated for Wimbledon. I’ve been working hard. My team has been working on my areas of improvement. I’m very confident but I would just go there and play, not expecting anything and will just take it match by match," said Eala.



The 16-year-old's stint at Wimbledon unfurls on July 5.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tab Baldwin 'surprised' at Gilas' twin wins over Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tab Baldwin 'surprised' at Gilas' twin wins over Korea


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The success of the young Gilas squad came as a delightful surprise to most, including Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin, who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Liano joins Japanese club Tokyo Z
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liano joins Japanese club Tokyo Z


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The club posted on social media of Gomez de Liano's signing on Wednesday for the 2021-22 season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez lauds SBP&rsquo;s long-term program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez lauds SBP’s long-term program


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
For basketball legend and Philippine Sports Commission board member Ramon Fernandez, Gilas Pilipinas’ youth-oriented...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dasmariñas leaving bantam class
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After losing to super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue on a third round stoppage in Las Vegas last Saturday, Michael Dasmariñas left the ring without a scratch on his face. The foiled Filipino challenger...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harlem Globetrotters want NBA expansion franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harlem Globetrotters want NBA expansion franchise


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The iconic Harlem Globetrotters basketball team have petitioned NBA commissioner Adam Silver requesting to be considered as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Though more successful in doubles, Eala zeroes in on singles bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Though more successful in doubles, Eala zeroes in on singles bid


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
As a junior player, Eala has won two Grand Slam titles in the Girls' Doubles tournament, while still searching for her first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence pressed to beat Pacquiao 'better than anybody else who has done it'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence pressed to beat Pacquiao 'better than anybody else who has done it'


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The marching orders have arrived for WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. — hand Manny Pacquiao the worst...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Laguna-Iloilo, Camarines-Cagayan in Wesley So Cup action today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Laguna-Iloilo, Camarines-Cagayan in Wesley So Cup action today


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The last day of inter-division play in the Wesley So Cup, Wednesday, June 23, features some battles between powerhouse teams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No booze, no autographs: Tokyo 2020 unveils fan rules with a month to go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo 2020 unveils fan rules with a month to go


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organizers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic Games will show 'true Olympic values', says Tokyo 2020 chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic Games will show 'true Olympic values', says Tokyo 2020 chief


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The stripped-back Tokyo Games, held despite the ongoing pandemic, will highlight the Olympics' "true values", Tokyo 2020 chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with