Philippines' Amihan breezes through SEA Icon Series, reaches quarterfinals
Amihan Esports at the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series-Summer Season
Facebook / Amihan Esports

                     

                        

                           
Philippines' Amihan breezes through SEA Icon Series, reaches quarterfinals

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 10:47am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Amihan Esports secured the top spot in Group B to become the first team to secure a quarterfinals spot in the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series-Summer Season.



Amihan Esports, the Philippine Summer Cup champion, was consistently at the top of Group B all throughout the group stages, having only lost once against Indonesia's Bigetron Infinity.



The team thus ended the group stages with a 5-1 record and automatically advanced to the quarterfinals.



Meanwhile in Group A, the other Philippine bet, Team Secret, finished with a 3-3 record after failing to nab a win against Vietnam's SBTC Esports.



They also split their assignments against Group A top team EVOS TH of Thailand, but managed to sweep Hong Kong's QWQ to still move on to the playoffs.



Team Secret will compete with other teams ranked second and third in their respective Group Stages to earn a slot in the quarterfinals where Amihan Esports already awaits.



The playoffs wiil begin on June 25 and will be broadcasted by PPGL.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
