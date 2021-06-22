








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Ongkiko strikes NCAA gold for Benilde in online speed kicking

                     

                        

                           
Ongkiko strikes NCAA gold for Benilde in online speed kicking

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 12:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Raphael Ongkiko topped the juniors’ middleweight/heavyweight division in taekwondo’s online speed kicking event to deliver College of St. Benilde’s second gold medal in the NCAA Season 96 last Monday.



Ongkiko received a 7.067 score in besting John Keirth Beramo and Bermel Dionela Jr. of Emilio Aguinaldo College, who wound up with the silver and bronze with scores of 6.667 and 6.458, respectively.



It came a day after the Blazers struck with their first gold courtesy of Victor Emmanuel Rodriguez in the juniors’ welterweight class.



Joshua Lyndon Dionio, meanwhile, handed Arellano University its first mint following his victory in the heavyweight class where he earned 6.592 points.



San Beda’s Jian Alden Jose Arceo settled for the silver with a 6.017 while Letran’s Bill Rolan dela Cruz pocketed the bronze with a 5.942.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NCAA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘We’ve only just begun’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s a beautiful song by The Carpenters called “We’ve Only Just Begun” that was a hit in 1970 and continues to be popular today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inoue pulverizes Filipino challenger Dasmari&ntilde;as via 3rd round TKO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inoue pulverizes Filipino challenger Dasmariñas via 3rd round TKO


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the second round, the heavily favored Inoue dropped Dasmariñas to the canvas with left hook to the body. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What good luck? Gilas repeats over Korea to sweep FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What good luck? Gilas repeats over Korea to sweep FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Playing their final game in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, Gilas outhustled Korea, 82-77, at the AUF Gym...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Thai journey of footballer Patrick Deyto
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Thai journey of footballer Patrick Deyto


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The moment Filipino goalkeeper Patrick Deyto got to Thailand, he knew he made the right decision. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala 'super motivated' heading into Wimbledon juniors&rsquo; stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala 'super motivated' heading into Wimbledon juniors’ stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Wimbledon Championships may be Alex Eala’s first grass court stint but she is brimming with confidence and motivation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ongkiko strikes NCAA gold for Benilde in online speed kicking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ongkiko strikes NCAA gold for Benilde in online speed kicking


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Raphael Ongkiko topped the juniors’ middleweight/heavyweight division in taekwondo’s online speed kicking event...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iriga springs to life in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iriga springs to life in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In basketball, the saying in the vernacular is, “bilog ang bola.” For chess, it’s “mahiwaga ang ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon


                              

                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic is targeting a record-equaling 20th major and sixth Wimbledon title from next week, edging him closer to becoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mamaclay nails gold in speed-kicking
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Louell Ivannerich Mamaclay reigned supreme in the junior welterweight class to deliver San Beda’s second gold medal in taekwondo’s speed-kicking competition of the NCAA Season 96 over the weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rahm finds best place, time to win US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rahm finds best place, time to win US Open


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jon Rahm knew after contracting Covid-19, missing his parents meeting his son and losing a near-certain PGA victory two weeks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with