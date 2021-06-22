Ongkiko strikes NCAA gold for Benilde in online speed kicking

MANILA, Philippines — Raphael Ongkiko topped the juniors’ middleweight/heavyweight division in taekwondo’s online speed kicking event to deliver College of St. Benilde’s second gold medal in the NCAA Season 96 last Monday.

Ongkiko received a 7.067 score in besting John Keirth Beramo and Bermel Dionela Jr. of Emilio Aguinaldo College, who wound up with the silver and bronze with scores of 6.667 and 6.458, respectively.

It came a day after the Blazers struck with their first gold courtesy of Victor Emmanuel Rodriguez in the juniors’ welterweight class.

Joshua Lyndon Dionio, meanwhile, handed Arellano University its first mint following his victory in the heavyweight class where he earned 6.592 points.

San Beda’s Jian Alden Jose Arceo settled for the silver with a 6.017 while Letran’s Bill Rolan dela Cruz pocketed the bronze with a 5.942.