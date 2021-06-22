








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Iriga springs to life in Wesley So Cup

                     

                        

                           
Iriga springs to life in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 11:58am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – In basketball, the saying in the vernacular is, “bilog ang bola.”



For chess, it’s “mahiwaga ang board.”



True enough, the Iriga Oragons have struggled to compete since the inaugural All-Filipino Cup and in this current Wesley So Cup of the Reinforced Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.



Hope, however, springs eternal in this city also known for its phreatic water explosions as its chess team, the Iriga Oragons have exploded for three wins in four matches.



Last Monday evening, June 21, Iriga split its matches. Although they fell to Pasig in the Monday night opener, 13-8, they gave the King Pirates quite a battle as they rallied but fell short in rapid play behind wins by American import FM Justus Williams and NM Glennen Artuz.



Iriga bounced back in the second match of the Monday night doubleheader as they handed Olongapo a 14-7 loss to show their two wins from last Saturday, June 19 was no fluke. 



Against the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7, the Oragons led, 4-3, after blitz chess but turned on the jets in rapid play with six players — once more led by Williams and Artuz along with lady player Johnlyn Buenaventura, and homegrown players Roger Pesimo and Emil Valeza taking points. 



Iriga’s 10-4 showing gave them a 14-7 final tally for their fourth win in 21 matches. 



Their twin kills last Saturday saw them take down Rizal, 14-7, and Quezon, 12-9.



The Oragons have drawn strength from their homegrown boards with Valeza (16-4-22), Joeven Polsotin (13-5-17), and Artuz (11-5-26) leading the way with double digit wins.  



Said Iriga team owner Atty. Robert Nocom of the Oragons’ renaissance, “It was a conscious and concerted effort by the whole team to wake up and do better. I always tell them to believe in themselves and to play their best in every game. They decided to go all-in now that the tourney has gone half-way. We’re happy that this happened when our more fancied sister team Camarines had a bad Saturday night. At least Team Iriga held the Bicolano pride up high.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘We’ve only just begun’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s a beautiful song by The Carpenters called “We’ve Only Just Begun” that was a hit in 1970 and continues to be popular today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inoue pulverizes Filipino challenger Dasmari&ntilde;as via 3rd round TKO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inoue pulverizes Filipino challenger Dasmariñas via 3rd round TKO


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the second round, the heavily favored Inoue dropped Dasmariñas to the canvas with left hook to the body. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What good luck? Gilas repeats over Korea to sweep FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What good luck? Gilas repeats over Korea to sweep FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Playing their final game in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, Gilas outhustled Korea, 82-77, at the AUF Gym...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Thai journey of footballer Patrick Deyto
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Thai journey of footballer Patrick Deyto


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The moment Filipino goalkeeper Patrick Deyto got to Thailand, he knew he made the right decision. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala 'super motivated' heading into Wimbledon juniors&rsquo; stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala 'super motivated' heading into Wimbledon juniors’ stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Wimbledon Championships may be Alex Eala’s first grass court stint but she is brimming with confidence and motivation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ongkiko strikes NCAA gold for Benilde in online speed kicking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ongkiko strikes NCAA gold for Benilde in online speed kicking


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Raphael Ongkiko topped the juniors’ middleweight/heavyweight division in taekwondo’s online speed kicking event...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon


                              

                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic is targeting a record-equaling 20th major and sixth Wimbledon title from next week, edging him closer to becoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No time to rest for Gilas squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No time to rest for Gilas squad


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
With no time or luxury to savor its massive success against South Korea, youthful Gilas Pilipinas returns to the grind for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am shines in US Paralympics swim trials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am shines in US Paralympics swim trials


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Records fell on opening day of the US Paralympics Team Trials in swimming with Filipina-American Gia Pergolini setting the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romero to Valdez: Don&rsquo;t be intimidated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romero to Valdez: Don’t be intimidated


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero lauded the inclusion of air-rifle shooter Jayson Valdez to next month’s Tokyo Olympics,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with