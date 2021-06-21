Mamaclay cops San Beda's 2nd NCAA gold in speed kicking

MANILA, Philippines – Louell Ivannerich Mamaclay reigned supreme in the junior welterweight class to deliver San Beda’s second gold medal in taekwondo’s speed kicking competition of the NCAA Season 96 over the weekend.

Mamaclay earned 6.500 points for his performance to barely defeat Emilio Aguinaldo College’s John Cris Samson, who wound up with a silver following a 6.458 score.

Javier Dexter Macasaet of College of St. Benilde-La Salle Greenhills took the bronze with 6.383.

Philip Joshua Lee claimed the Red Jins’ first gold in the juniors lightweight class the day before.

CSB’s Victor Emmanuel Rodriguez of CSB struck gold in the boys’ welterweight section by garnering 7.042.

EAC’s Bernardo Owen Caibigan and San Beda’s Seth Nathaniel Go copped the silver and bronze with 6.783 and 6.625, respectively, in this online event televised on GMA 7’s GTV channel.