








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Mamaclay cops San Beda's 2nd NCAA gold in speed kicking

                     

                        

                           
Mamaclay cops San Beda's 2nd NCAA gold in speed kicking

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 4:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Louell Ivannerich Mamaclay reigned supreme in the junior welterweight class to deliver San Beda’s second gold medal in taekwondo’s speed kicking competition of the NCAA Season 96 over the weekend.



Mamaclay earned 6.500 points for his performance to barely defeat Emilio Aguinaldo College’s John Cris Samson, who wound up with a silver following a 6.458 score.



Javier Dexter Macasaet of College of St. Benilde-La Salle Greenhills took the bronze with 6.383.



Philip Joshua Lee claimed the Red Jins’ first gold in the juniors lightweight class the day before.



CSB’s Victor Emmanuel Rodriguez of CSB struck gold in the boys’ welterweight section by garnering 7.042.



EAC’s Bernardo Owen Caibigan and San Beda’s Seth Nathaniel Go copped the silver and bronze with 6.783 and 6.625, respectively, in this online event televised on GMA 7’s GTV channel.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NCAA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What good luck? Gilas repeats over Korea to sweep FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What good luck? Gilas repeats over Korea to sweep FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Playing their final game in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, Gilas outhustled Korea, 82-77, at the AUF Gym...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas sweeps Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas sweeps Korea


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
What fluke?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inoue pulverizes Filipino challenger Dasmari&ntilde;as via 3rd round TKO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inoue pulverizes Filipino challenger Dasmariñas via 3rd round TKO


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the second round, the heavily favored Inoue dropped Dasmariñas to the canvas with left hook to the body. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas to focus on 'areas of improvement' ahead of Olympic qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas to focus on 'areas of improvement' ahead of Olympic qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rather than relishing in the feat achieved by his young wards, Baldwin wants to keep on working toward getting the squad to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala 'super motivated' heading into Wimbledon juniors&rsquo; stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala 'super motivated' heading into Wimbledon juniors’ stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Wimbledon Championships may be Alex Eala’s first grass court stint but she is brimming with confidence and motivation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Thai journey of footballer Patrick Deyto
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Thai journey of footballer Patrick Deyto


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The moment Filipino goalkeeper Patrick Deyto got to Thailand, he knew he made the right decision. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hawks stun top-seeded Sixers to seal East finals clash vs Bucks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hawks stun top-seeded Sixers to seal East finals clash vs Bucks


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kevin Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 points as the upstart Atlanta Hawks punched their ticket to their first Eastern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Valorant Masters heads to Berlin as Challengers Tour enters final stage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Valorant Masters heads to Berlin as Challengers Tour enters final stage


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Pro Gaming League is back with the third and final stage of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT)-Challengers PH....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nexplay, EVOS forge partnership
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nexplay, EVOS forge partnership


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nexplay Esports has partnered with Indonesia-based EVOS Esports amid rumors of a planned acquisition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with