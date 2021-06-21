








































































 




   







   















Valorant Masters heads to Berlin as Challengers Tour enters final stage

                     

                        

                           
                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 11:55am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Pro Gaming League is back with the third and final stage of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT)-Challengers PH. 



Unlike the previous stages where only the top two teams were determined, Stage 3 will determine the top three Filipino teams that will represent the country in the Southeast Asia Playoffs, giving Filipinos more chances to finally grab the SEA Valorant crown.



In previous SEA Playoffs, Bren Esports, ArkAngel and 6045 Pirates all fell to our neighbors in the region, with Bren missing out on the SEA Crown twice.



The Stage 2 Masters, held in Reykjavík, was won by Sentinels from North America. Meanwhile, Southeast Asian bet X10 Esports from Thailand were quickly eliminated in Round 2 of the lower bracket.



It was announced that the Stage 3 Masters will be held in Berlin, Germany this September before the highly anticipated culminating event — the 2021 Valorant Champions where all previous Masters winner  as well as the top performing teams throughout the world during the Tour will be competing.



Registration for all three qualifying weeks of Valorant Challengers PH are already open. Teams must have valid travel documents in preparation — a global requirement by Riot Games — given that part of the competition takes place abroad.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

