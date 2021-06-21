Morel, Lee speed kicking victors

MANILA, Philippines — Letran’s Luke Morel and San Beda’s Philip Joshua Lee took the first two gold medals in taekwondo’s online speed kicking competition of the NCAA Season 96 Saturday.

Morel garnered 6.367 points to claim the junior boys featherweight division mint ahead of Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Kristian Reggae Domondon (6.342) and San Beda’s Marlex Mercado (6.200).

Lee, for his part, was a cut above the rest, running away with the junior boys lightweight section gold with 7.083 points. EAC’s Leigh Cyril Aslarona and Aubrey Gacilos scored 6.108 and 5.942 for the silver and bronze, respectively.