Morel, Lee speed kicking victors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Letran’s Luke Morel and San Beda’s Philip Joshua Lee took the first two gold medals in taekwondo’s online speed kicking competition of the NCAA Season 96 Saturday.



Morel garnered 6.367 points to claim the junior boys featherweight division mint ahead of Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Kristian Reggae Domondon (6.342) and San Beda’s Marlex Mercado (6.200).



Lee, for his part, was a cut above the rest, running away with the junior boys lightweight section gold with 7.083 points. EAC’s Leigh Cyril Aslarona and Aubrey Gacilos scored 6.108 and 5.942 for the silver and bronze, respectively.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

