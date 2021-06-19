Alex Eala elated to inspire younger Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala may only be 16 years old, but her recent success in tennis has propelled her to enormous influence and fame within the Philippine sports community.

Despite her young age, the tennis wunderkind takes the pressure of being the country's biggest young stars in stride.

"It's hard to believe how much influence I have right now," Eala told her uncle Noli Eala in the latter's show Power & Play.

"I'm still pretty young, but I do understand a lot of younger kids look up to me, and I do understand that I am someone that has the power to inspire other people and I'm really proud of that," she added.

Eala recently made headlines when she won her second career Grand Slam in the French Open Girls' Doubles on Independence day.

The victory cemented Eala's status as a rising name in a sport that hasn't seen much success for Filipinos.

Aware of just how big of a responsibility that now rests on her shoulders, the 16-year-old is making sure to keep herself on the right trajectory — both on and off the courts.

"I try to make the most of what I can and do my best everytime," she said.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar's latest tournament was an early exit in both the singles and doubles tournaments of the W25 Madrid in Spain just earlier this week.

She is expected to return to Juniors competitions when the Wimbledon Championships unfurl next month.