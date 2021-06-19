Baldwin rues Gilas' lack of discipline, cohesion in first half vs Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas may have blown out Indonesia in their FIBA Asia Cup qualifying match, 76-51, but it didn't seem like it in the game's first 20 minutes.

Despite being pegged as heavy favorites in the matchup, Gilas struggled early against a determined Rajko Toroman-led squad.

The all-cadet national team couldn't pull away against the Indons and was limited on offense — they were only up by eight at halftime, 30-22.

It took a halftime talk from Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin to help the young cagers get back on their feet.

But rather than x's and o's, Baldwin revealed that he simply asked his players to be more in control and play their brand of basketball.

"The first half really lacked discipline and cohesion, and I think that was more mental than it was because of our system or because of anything Indonesia did," said Baldwin.

"That's what we talked about at halftime, that was really the adjustment I asked the players to make. It really anything tactical," he added.

The young Gilas cagers would respond accordingly to Baldwin's instructions when they came back on the floor, scoring 46 points in the second half while only limiting the Indons to 29.

It was a fortunate development for the cadets as they remained immaculate in the Asia Cup qualifiers, 5-0.

Baldwin knows, however, that the lack of discipline and mental toughness in the opening half is something they cannot afford to do again — especially considering the youth of the team.

"It was for them to just settle down and understand that what we have work to do is what we should do... Until you do that, you're an ill disciplined bunch of individuals. And I don't think we're talented enough to be an elite international team if we play like individuals," he said.

Baldwin and the Gilas cadets will test their mettle for the last time in the third window when they face South Korea anew in a rematch on Sunday at 3 p.m.