








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Baldwin rues Gilas' lack of discipline, cohesion in first half vs Indonesia
Tab Baldwin looks on during the first half of Gilas Pilipinas' game against Indonesia on Friday at the AUF Gym in Pampanga
FIBA / SBP

                     

                        

                           
Baldwin rues Gilas' lack of discipline, cohesion in first half vs Indonesia

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 2:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas may have blown out Indonesia in their FIBA Asia Cup qualifying match, 76-51, but it didn't seem like it in the game's first 20 minutes.



Despite being pegged as heavy favorites in the matchup, Gilas struggled early against a determined Rajko Toroman-led squad.





The all-cadet national team couldn't pull away against the Indons and was limited on offense — they were only up by eight at halftime, 30-22.



It took a halftime talk from Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin to help the young cagers get back on their feet.



But rather than x's and o's, Baldwin revealed that he simply asked his players to be more in control and play their brand of basketball.



"The first half really lacked discipline and cohesion, and I think that was more mental than it was because of our system or because of anything Indonesia did," said Baldwin.



"That's what we talked about at halftime, that was really the adjustment I asked the players to make. It really anything tactical," he added.



The young Gilas cagers would respond accordingly to Baldwin's instructions when they came back on the floor, scoring 46 points in the second half while only limiting the Indons to 29.



It was a fortunate development for the cadets as they remained immaculate in the Asia Cup qualifiers, 5-0.



Baldwin knows, however, that the lack of discipline and mental toughness in the opening half is something they cannot afford to do again — especially considering the youth of the team.



"It was for them to just settle down and understand that what we have work to do is what we should do... Until you do that, you're an ill disciplined bunch of individuals. And I don't think we're talented enough to be an elite international team if we play like individuals," he said.



Baldwin and the Gilas cadets will test their mettle for the last time in the third window when they face South Korea anew in a rematch on Sunday at 3 p.m.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      FIBA
                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      TAB BALDWIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas blows past Indonesia, nears sweep of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas blows past Indonesia, nears sweep of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a shaky offensive outing in the first half, the all-cadet Gilas squad went on a 13-0 scoring run after halftime to blow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dasmarinas ready to let fists fly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dasmarinas ready to let fists fly


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The odds are overwhelmingly against Filipino challenger Michael Dasmarinas dethroning super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maroons refute Bo exit reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maroons refute Bo exit reports


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bo Perasol is still the head coach of University of the Philippines amid reports that either he has stepped down from his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bianca, Claris fire 70s in Meijer Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bianca, Claris fire 70s in Meijer Classic


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan and Claris Guce fired identical two-under 70s, joining a slew of shotmakers submitting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The unintended Olympian
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines has, as of this writing, 11 athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala elated to inspire younger Filipinos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala elated to inspire younger Filipinos


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Despite her young age, the tennis wunderkind takes the pressure of being the country's biggest young stars in stride.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baldwin rues Gilas' lack of discipline, cohesion in first half vs Indonesia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baldwin rues Gilas' lack of discipline, cohesion in first half vs Indonesia


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The all-cadet national team couldn't pull away against the Indons and was limited on offense — they were only up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 On Gilas' FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers win vs Indonesia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
On Gilas' FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers win vs Indonesia


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
While the young Philippine team struggled in the early goings as the Rajko Toroman-led Indonesian team gave them a good fight,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSC advocates for women's health with 'Zumbarangay Pilipinas'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSC advocates for women's health with 'Zumbarangay Pilipinas'


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
PSC commissioner Celia Kiram, in charge of the agency’s Women in Sports programs, has spearheaded the national awareness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bucks pull off wire-to-wire victory, keep season alive
                              


                              

                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points as the host Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire on Thursday to beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 in Game 6 of their NBA playoff series.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with