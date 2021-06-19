Clippers end Conference Finals drought after stunning Jazz

MANILA, Philippines — The 50-year drought for the Los Angeles Clippers is over.

They are now through to their first-ever Conference Finals after closing out the first-seeded Utah Jazz, 131-119, in Game Six at Staples Center on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Led by a career-high 39 points from Terance Mann, the Clippers set up a clash with the already waiting Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

It was a tale of two halves for the Jazz who led by as much as 25 points in the first half before the Clippers outscored them, 41-22, in the third salvo.

The run continued for the Clippers in the fourth where they clinched their first lead since 40-39, 96-95 early in the fourth quarter.

Buoyed by the crowd and momentum by their side, the Clippers even increased their lead to as big as 10, 128-118 with just a minute and change left.

After going down 0-2 in the first two games, the Clippers won four straight to advance to the next round.

Two of those games — Games 5 and 6 — were played without Kawhi Leonard.

Paul George connived with Mann in Leonard's absence with 28 points while Jackson had 27.

Donovan Mitchell paced the Jazz in their season-ending loss with 39 points.

Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson scattered 21 points — all in the second quarter.