Clippers end Conference Finals drought after stunning Jazz
Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers hugs as they celebrate a slam dunk by Terance Mann #14 of the Los Angeles Clippers against Utah Jazz during the first half in Game Six of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Staples Center on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 12:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The 50-year drought for the Los Angeles Clippers is over.



They are now through to their first-ever Conference Finals after closing out the first-seeded Utah Jazz, 131-119, in Game Six at Staples Center on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



Led by a career-high 39 points from Terance Mann, the Clippers set up a clash with the already waiting Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.



It was a tale of two halves for the Jazz who led by as much as 25 points in the first half before the Clippers outscored them, 41-22, in the third salvo.



The run continued for the Clippers in the fourth where they clinched their first lead since 40-39, 96-95 early in the fourth quarter.



Buoyed by the crowd and momentum by their side, the Clippers even increased their lead to as big as 10, 128-118 with just a minute and change left.



After going down 0-2 in the first two games, the Clippers won four straight to advance to the next round.



Two of those games — Games 5 and 6 — were played without Kawhi Leonard.



Paul George connived with Mann in Leonard's absence with 28 points while Jackson had 27.



Donovan Mitchell paced the Jazz in their season-ending loss with 39 points.



Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson scattered 21 points — all in the second quarter.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
