Sixers stave off Hawks to force Game 7
Seth Curry #31 and Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates their 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks in game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philadelphia 76ers were able to weather another Atlanta Hawks comeback to keep their season alive, winning Game Six, 104-99, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



After squandering a 26-point lead in Game Five, the Sixers were able to hold Trae Young and the Hawks back this time to force a winner-take-all Game Seven in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.



Bouyed by a third quarter where they outscored the Hawks, 33-25, the Sixers avoided elimination on the road and swing back the series to Philly.



Trae Young looked poised to take over the Sixers once again when he cut the lead to just one, 93-94, with a three-pointer with 1:59 ticks left.



But four straight points for the Sixers gave enough breathing room to hold off the home team.



While the Hawks would still be breating on their necks with 14 seconds left on the clock, 97-100.



Tobias Harris would be able to convert on freebies to help the Sixers hold on for the win.



Harris and Seth Curry paced the Sixers on offense with 24 points each while Joel Embiid scattered 22 markers and 13 rebounds.



Meanwhile, Young had 34 points to pace the Hawks in the losing effort.



The winner-take-all Game Seven tips off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

