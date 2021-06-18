








































































 




   







   















Olympic-bound Didal home for short rest before US training
Margielyn Didal (third from left) arrives at the Mactan International Airport with Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (second from left), skateboarding association head Carl Sambrano and coach Daniel Bautista.

                     

                        

                           
Olympic-bound Didal home for short rest before US training

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 6:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics-bound skateboarder Margie Didal will fly back to the United States on July 1 after a brief respite here in the country for the final phase of her training.



“I hope to bring home a medal,” said Didal Friday after coming out of a 14-day quarantine from a successful trip from Rome, Italy where she earned her slot to the quadrennial event.



Didal was flown back home to Cebu by no less than Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino himself via a 10-seater King Air beech craft for an 11-day rest before going to Sta. Monica and Los Angeles to train.



There, the Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist will train for 18 days before heading straight to Tokyo where she will have a week to acclimatize and prepare.



“I’ll just do my best,” said Didal.



Tolentino said Didal deserved the much-needed break following a pair of semifinal finishes in the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa last month and Street World Championship in Rome early this month.



“I know how much Margie [Didal] wanted to be with her family and the satisfaction it will give her before going to the Olympics. We just exerted all efforts to make it happen,” said Tolentino.



Didal made the cut after garnering enough points to make it to the 20-member Olympic cast.



She joined pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando, rower Cris Nievarez and jin Kurt Barbosa.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

