San Beda, EAC rule online taekwondo poomsae in NCAA

                     

                        

                           
San Beda, EAC rule online taekwondo poomsae in NCAA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 3:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – San Beda emerged the best performer in the seniors division while Emilio Aguinaldo College reigned supreme in the junior class in the just concluded taekwondo’s online poomsae event of the NCAA Season 96.



Michael Macario copped the men’s freestyle gold medal by garnering 7.033 points, besting Jose Rizal’s Mikko Jeremi Bataoil and College of St. Benilde’s Justin Carl Domibic Nacua, who tallied 6.367 and 5.600 to settle for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.



The Red Jins thus finished with a two-gold haul in the college section with the other one coming from Alfritz Arevalo in the men’s standard category in this four-day competition.



CSB’s Krizelle Yadao topped the distaff side with 6.900 points.



The Brigadiers, for their part, ruled the high school division thanks to the two-gold sweep of John Mcleary Ornido.



Meanwhile, the speed-kicking event started Friday with the four-day juniors contest. Men's action is scheduled June 22-29 while the women’s side is set on June 30-July 5.



“This is a new event, which the Philippine Taekwondo Association is doing for the NCAA. It’s exciting because this is the first time we’ll see our athletes in this kind of competition,” said NCAA Management Committee chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of host Letran.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

