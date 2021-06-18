








































































 




   







   















Bucks stave off elimination, force Game 7 vs Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Jeff Green #8 of the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on June 17, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Bucks stave off elimination, force Game 7 vs Nets

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 11:12am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks kept their season alive following a dominant 104-89 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game Six of their NBA Eastern Conference semis series at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



Buoyed by a strong start that had them up double digits early in the first quarter, 18-5, the Bucks thus forced the winner-take-all Game Seven.



While the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and James Harden, tried to get back in the game and even cut the lead to as small as five, 82-77, after a 10-0 run, the Bucks responded with a scorching 18-2 barrage of their own to blow the game wide open.



Milwaukee’s biggest lead of the game was 21 after Khris Middleton completed a four-point play, 100-79, with 4:45 left.



Middleton top-scored for the hot-shooting Bucks with 38 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo scattered 30 points and 17 boards.



Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, contributed 21 points.



For the Nets, Kevin Durant was the lone bright spot with 32 points and 11 rebounds.



James Harden, who only had five points in their previous outing, had 16 points to support Durant on offense.



Game Seven will be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

