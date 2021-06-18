








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Indonesia aims to â€˜push Gilas to the limitâ€™, says Toroman
Pegged as heavy underdogs, Rajko Toroman says Indonesia will attempt to push Gilas Pilipinas to the limit in their clash on Friday
FIBA / SBP

                     

                        

                           
Indonesia aims to ‘push Gilas to the limit’, says Toroman

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 9:37am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas may be riding the momentum of a cardiac win over South Korea on Wednesday, but Indonesia doesn't plan to roll over and give the Philippines its second win of the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set in Pampanga.



Aiming to rebound from a blowout loss to the Koreans on Thursday, Indonesia head coach Rajko Toroman said it will be anything but easy for the home team to eke out a win.





"We'll try to push them to the limit to beat us, you know, that is our goal at this moment," said Toroman, a former Gilas Pilipinas head coach.



The Indons were blown out by a PBA-bannered Gilas Pilipinas, 100-70, in the first window of the qualifiers in February 2020.



And while the Gilas squad in Clark now looks nothing like the PBA-laden team, Toroman knows it will still be a tall order for his players — going into the game as heavy underdogs.



"I think that they are favorites," said Toroman.



"They are better than us but you know, the game is a live thing and we will do everything to give them a hard time," he added.



Toroman's Indonesia team will be led by former PBA import Lester Prosper with the absence of top player Brandon Jawato.



Gilas' clash with Indonesia will tip off at 6 p.m. The game, however, will have no bearing as both squads are already through to the Asia Cup set later this year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas focused on learning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas focused on learning


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gutsy boys of Gilas Pilipinas refuse to get carried away by their storybook triumph over Philippine tormentor South Korea,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rajko not surprised Gilas won
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gilas makes its second appearance in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window in Clark tonight and Indonesia looms as a formidable opponent. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baldwin praises Sotto's 'heart' in Gilas debut vs Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baldwin praises Sotto's 'heart' in Gilas debut vs Korea


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sotto earned praise from Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin after tallying 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 18...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Paul enters COVID-19 protocols
                              


                              

                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul could be unavailable for the start of the Western Conference finals next week after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19, US reports said Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas hero Belangel recounts epic game-winner vs Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas hero Belangel recounts epic game-winner vs Korea


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The rivalry is still there. We know they'll want revenge, and they don't give up easily. But we'll be prepared. We've already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Belangel game-winner vs Korea among ESPN's SportsCenter top plays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belangel game-winner vs Korea among ESPN's SportsCenter top plays


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Belangel's off-the-glass triple made it to ESPN's popular sports news program SportsCenter in their top plays — a regular...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cell phone woes hit Mickelson in poor start at US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cell phone woes hit Mickelson in poor start at US Open


                              

                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Spectators hoping to capture a video of Phil Mickelson chasing history did their part in disrupting his bid for a career Grand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ball, Edwards banner NBA All-Rookie team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ball, Edwards banner NBA All-Rookie team


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards were named to the NBA All-Rookie First...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan gets back at Iloilo in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan gets back at Iloilo in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A measure of pride. That’s what the San Juan Predators got back even just a little bit when they defeated the Iloilo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mavericks coach Carlisle steps down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mavericks coach Carlisle steps down


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has stepped down after 13 seasons with the franchise, the team confirmed Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with