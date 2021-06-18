Indonesia aims to â€˜push Gilas to the limitâ€™, says Toroman

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas may be riding the momentum of a cardiac win over South Korea on Wednesday, but Indonesia doesn't plan to roll over and give the Philippines its second win of the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set in Pampanga.

Aiming to rebound from a blowout loss to the Koreans on Thursday, Indonesia head coach Rajko Toroman said it will be anything but easy for the home team to eke out a win.

"We'll try to push them to the limit to beat us, you know, that is our goal at this moment," said Toroman, a former Gilas Pilipinas head coach.

The Indons were blown out by a PBA-bannered Gilas Pilipinas, 100-70, in the first window of the qualifiers in February 2020.

And while the Gilas squad in Clark now looks nothing like the PBA-laden team, Toroman knows it will still be a tall order for his players — going into the game as heavy underdogs.

"I think that they are favorites," said Toroman.

"They are better than us but you know, the game is a live thing and we will do everything to give them a hard time," he added.

Toroman's Indonesia team will be led by former PBA import Lester Prosper with the absence of top player Brandon Jawato.

Gilas' clash with Indonesia will tip off at 6 p.m. The game, however, will have no bearing as both squads are already through to the Asia Cup set later this year.