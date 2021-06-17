'The Legend of Zelda' Game & Watch to commemorate game's 35th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – As a tribute to the action-adventure series' 35th anniversary, Nintendo announced the new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda last June 16 during the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation.

The handheld gaming system includes three built-in games: the original Legend of Zelda game, “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” and a special version of the Game & Watch title “Vermin,” which features Link as the playable character. It also features a Zelda-themed alarm clock function with various Easter Eggs to discover.

The watch functionality of the Game & Watch system includes a playable clock based on “The Legend of Zelda” and an interactive timer themed after “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.”

Introduced in 1980, the Game & Watch was the first handheld gaming system created by Nintendo.

The Japanese company is also behind bestselling home and handheld video game consoles like the Game Boy, DS, 3DS, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and Switch.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on November 12.