








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'The Legend of Zelda' Game & Watch to commemorate game's 35th anniversary
The handheld gaming system includes three built-in games: the original Legend of Zelda game, “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” and a special version of the Game & Watch title “Vermin,” which features Link as the playable character.
Nintendo

                     

                        

                           
'The Legend of Zelda' Game & Watch to commemorate game's 35th anniversary

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Neil Paolo S. Gonzales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 5:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – As a tribute to the action-adventure series' 35th anniversary, Nintendo announced the new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda last June 16 during the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation. 






The handheld gaming system includes three built-in games: the original Legend of Zelda game, “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” and a special version of the Game & Watch title “Vermin,” which features Link as the playable character. It also features a Zelda-themed alarm clock function with various Easter Eggs to discover.



The watch functionality of the Game & Watch system includes a playable clock based on “The Legend of Zelda” and an interactive timer themed after “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.”



Introduced in 1980, the Game & Watch was the first handheld gaming system created by Nintendo.



The Japanese company is also behind bestselling home and handheld video game consoles like the Game Boy, DS, 3DS, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and Switch.



Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on November 12.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NINTENDO
                                                      ZELDA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belangel hits off-balanced game-winner as Gilas stuns Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belangel hits off-balanced game-winner as Gilas stuns Korea


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
SJ Belangel hit a tough game-winning triple as Gilas Pilipinas shocked South Korea, 81-78, in their FIBA Asia Cup qualifying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 On that teeth-gnashing win by Gilas over Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
On that teeth-gnashing win by Gilas over Korea


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
I guess, aside from the Good Book, it seems right when used to describe the countless times Korea has broken Philippine ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baldwin praises Sotto's 'heart' in Gilas debut vs Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baldwin praises Sotto's 'heart' in Gilas debut vs Korea


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sotto earned praise from Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin after tallying 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 18...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baldwin: Gilas win over Korea 'great moment' for Filipino basketball
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baldwin: Gilas win over Korea 'great moment' for Filipino basketball


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to the media after the game, the multi titled tactician raved about the moment his Ateneo ward in SJ Belangel banked...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Prosper trained with the 19-year-old, who is expected to make his debut with the men's national team later tonight against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas hero Belangel recounts epic game-winner vs Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas hero Belangel recounts epic game-winner vs Korea


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The rivalry is still there. We know they'll want revenge, and they don't give up easily. But we'll be prepared. We've already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Olympic medals in store as IOC recognizes 6 sports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Olympic medals in store as IOC recognizes 6 sports


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will have more chances of snaring Olympic medals after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted full...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner exit Spain doubles tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner exit Spain doubles tourney


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva faltered against Ashley Lahey and Olivia Tjandramulia in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-10.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 George takes charge as Leonard-less Clippers down Jazz for 3-2 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
George takes charge as Leonard-less Clippers down Jazz for 3-2 lead


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
George’s performance was enough to lead the Clippers, who missed the services of Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan condom makers fear anticlimax at Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan condom makers fear anticlimax at Olympics


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
For Japanese condom makers, the Olympics was supposed to be a golden opportunity, with hordes of eager tourists and tens of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with