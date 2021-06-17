Eala, partner exit Spain doubles tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Viktoria Jimenez Kasinteva settled for a quarterfinals finish in the doubles tournament in the W25 Madrid tiff on Wednesday.

Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva faltered against Ashley Lahey and Olivia Tjandramulia in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-10.

The teen pair couldn't take advantage of the momentum after forcing the third set tiebreak and even taking the first three points in the winner-take-all third set.

With their backs agianst the wall, 5-9, Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva would save a match point to push their score to six but would eventually succumb to their older opponents.

The exit marked a double whammy for Eala, who also crashed out of the singles tournament in the first round.

She absorbed a loss against home bet Andrea Lazaro Garcia in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, earlier Wednesday.

Eala is expected to compete next in the Juniors tournment of the Wimbledon Championships next month in London.