Eala, partner exit Spain doubles tourney
Alex Eala in action during the recent French Open doubles tournament
Eala, partner exit Spain doubles tourney

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 2:55pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Viktoria Jimenez Kasinteva settled for a quarterfinals finish in the doubles tournament in the W25 Madrid tiff on Wednesday.



Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva faltered against Ashley Lahey and Olivia Tjandramulia in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-10.



The teen pair couldn't take advantage of the momentum after forcing the third set tiebreak and even taking the first three points in the winner-take-all third set.



With their backs agianst the wall, 5-9, Eala and Jimenez Kasinteva would save a match point to push their score to six but would eventually succumb to their older opponents.



The exit marked a double whammy for Eala, who also crashed out of the singles tournament in the first round.



She absorbed a loss against home bet Andrea Lazaro Garcia in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, earlier Wednesday.



Eala is expected to compete next in the Juniors tournment of the Wimbledon Championships next month in London.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

