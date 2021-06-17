George takes charge as Leonard-less Clippers down Jazz for 3-2 lead

MANILA, Philippines – Paul George erupted for 37 points to power the Los Angeles Clippers past the Utah Jazz, 119-111, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday (Thursday, Manika time) for a pivotal 3-2 lead in their NBA Western Conference semis series.

George’s performance was enough to lead the Clippers, who missed the services of Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injury.

Utah had a hot start when they sank 12 triples in the first half.

But the Clippers clamped down on defense in the second half while also making shots on their end.

In the quarter salvo alone, the Clippers outscored the Jazz 32-18 to take control of the game.

While the Jazz were within five with 35 ticks left in the game, 113-108, the Clippers were able to hold them off on defense and sank freebies on the other end to hold on for the win.

George also had 15 rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Morris Sr. chipped in 25 points and Reggie Jackson scattered 21.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic paced the Jazz with 32 points.

The Jazz will try to force a Game Seven to keep their season alive when they clash at the Staples Center on Friday (Saturday in Manila time).