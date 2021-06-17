








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Hawks pull off monumental comeback to take 3-2 lead over Sixers
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on June 16, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
TIM NWACHUKWU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Hawks pull off monumental comeback to take 3-2 lead over Sixers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 10:51am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A furious comeback propelled the Atlanta Hawks past the Philadelphia 76ers for a 109-106 win and a 3-2 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference semis series at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



Trailing by as much as 26 points in the third quarter, Trae Young and the Hawks chipped away at the lead with a huge second half where they outscored the Sixers, 69-44.



The Hawks didn't get their first lead of the game until there was only 1:26 left after Young hit three free throws to complete the epic comeback, 105-104.



Danilo Gallinari then increased the lead with a turnaround fadeaway jump shot with less than a minute left to go up by three.



But it was ultimately an empty trip at the charity stripe from MVP finalist Joel Embiid that doomed the Sixers.



The Cameroon-born big man had a chance to slice Atlanta's lead to one with the free throws but failed to convert on either of them.



Young sank two more free throws and Seth Curry made good on a second chance bucket to arrive at the final score.



Young led the Hawks in the comeback effort with 39 points while John Collins, who had a clutch block against Tobias Harris with 1:13 ticks left, had 19.



Embiid and Curry scattered 37 and 36 points, respectively, for the Sixers.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Prosper trained with the 19-year-old, who is expected to make his debut with the men's national team later tonight against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baldwin: Gilas win over Korea 'great moment' for Filipino basketball
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baldwin: Gilas win over Korea 'great moment' for Filipino basketball


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to the media after the game, the multi titled tactician raved about the moment his Ateneo ward in SJ Belangel banked...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SBP delivers message of hope
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It didn’t seem possible at first. The Philippines was supposed to host eight teams from Groups A and C in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window in Clark last Feb. 18-21 but that was cancelled when the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron blasts NBA as playoff injuries mount
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron blasts NBA as playoff injuries mount


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James slammed the NBA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as Clippers star Kawhi Leonard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 things to watch out for in Gilas&rsquo; FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5 things to watch out for in Gilas’ FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers bid


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The roster for the Philippine men’s basketball team against South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is a tantalizing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 On that teeth-gnashing win by Gilas over Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
On that teeth-gnashing win by Gilas over Korea


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
I guess, aside from the Good Book, it seems right when used to describe the countless times Korea has broken Philippine ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig scuttles Camarines in huge Wesley So Cup upset
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig scuttles Camarines in huge Wesley So Cup upset


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Pasig City King Pirates scored one of the biggest upsets in this halfway point of the Wesley So Cup Wednesday evening,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drug testing up as Tokyo Games approach: WADA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drug testing up as Tokyo Games approach: WADA


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anti-doping organizations (ADO) worldwide are ramping up testing as the Tokyo Olympics approach despite complications posed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hornets' LaMelo Ball wins NBA Rookie of Year award
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hornets' LaMelo Ball wins NBA Rookie of Year award


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was named the NBA's Rookie of the Year on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), beating out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reports: Phoenix's Paul in NBA COVID-19 protocol; Clippers' Leonard hit with knee injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reports: Phoenix's Paul in NBA COVID-19 protocol; Clippers' Leonard hit with knee injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paul, whose Suns are already through to the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets, has reportedly entered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with