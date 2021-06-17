








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Baldwin: Gilas win over Korea 'great moment' for Filipino basketball
Tab Baldwin is the head coach of Gilas Pilpinas for the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament
FIBA / SBP

                     

                        

                           
Baldwin: Gilas win over Korea 'great moment' for Filipino basketball

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 9:20am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball fans celebrated "breaking the curse" Wednesday night after an all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas eked out a cardiac win over rivals South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set in Clark.



Even current Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin couldn't downplay just how big the victory was — a victory that ended an eight-year drought of wins against the Koreans and qualified the Philippines to the FIBA Asia Cup.





Speaking to the media after the game, the multi titled tactician raved about the moment his Ateneo ward in SJ Belangel banked in the off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel Gilas to the win, 81-78.






"It's a great moment for Filipino basketball," said Baldwin.



"I think it's a just reward for the work that these young fellas have put in. It was a great game of basketball," he added.



Baldwin admitted that the young Gilas squad, which was led by collegiate stars Belangel, Dwight Ramos and Angelo Kouame, needed to adjust against the more experienced South Korean side.



Gilas even saw a deficit as big as 17 points in the first half. But the 63-year-old was thankful for his cagers that were able to tweak their game accordingly to play at pace with their opponents.



"We were shocked at the beginning of the game with the physicality of Korea and it gave us a hard time... We didn't have a good first quarter but then we talked about it and we just started grinding and we started trying to respond to the physicality and tried to hold our own," said Baldwin.



"I think, you know, guys came off the bench did a great job [and] guys that played the minutes just did a great job and we fought our way back... It could've been anybody's game," he added.



Despite the fairly young age of his lineup, Baldwin is sure of the mark that the all-cadet Gilas has already left in Philippine basketball lore.

Not only will the players never forget that moment, but the fans as well.



"There's going to be a great deal of excitement for these young men, there's no question about that. They'll remember that for a long time," said Baldwin.



Baldwin and the Gilas cadets face Indonesia next on Friday at 6 p.m.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      TAB BALDWIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Prosper trained with the 19-year-old, who is expected to make his debut with the men's national team later tonight against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SBP delivers message of hope
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It didn’t seem possible at first. The Philippines was supposed to host eight teams from Groups A and C in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window in Clark last Feb. 18-21 but that was cancelled when the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 things to watch out for in Gilas&rsquo; FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5 things to watch out for in Gilas’ FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers bid


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The roster for the Philippine men’s basketball team against South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is a tantalizing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron blasts NBA as playoff injuries mount
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron blasts NBA as playoff injuries mount


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James slammed the NBA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as Clippers star Kawhi Leonard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reports: Phoenix's Paul in NBA COVID-19 protocol; Clippers' Leonard hit with knee injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reports: Phoenix's Paul in NBA COVID-19 protocol; Clippers' Leonard hit with knee injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paul, whose Suns are already through to the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets, has reportedly entered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig scuttles Camarines in huge Wesley So Cup upset
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig scuttles Camarines in huge Wesley So Cup upset


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Pasig City King Pirates scored one of the biggest upsets in this halfway point of the Wesley So Cup Wednesday evening,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drug testing up as Tokyo Games approach: WADA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drug testing up as Tokyo Games approach: WADA


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Anti-doping organizations (ADO) worldwide are ramping up testing as the Tokyo Olympics approach despite complications posed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hornets' LaMelo Ball wins NBA Rookie of Year award
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hornets' LaMelo Ball wins NBA Rookie of Year award


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was named the NBA's Rookie of the Year on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), beating out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas scores nail-biter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas scores nail-biter


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Breaking the South Korean chokehold, redux.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Andorran partner upset 2nd-seeded foes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Andorran partner upset 2nd-seeded foes


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina tennis prodigy Alex Eala suffered contrasting results in her W25 Madrid juggling act, advancing in the women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with