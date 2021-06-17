Reports: Phoenix's Paul in NBA COVID-19 protocol; Clippers' Leonard hit with knee injury

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:31 a.m.) — Health concerns shook the NBA postseason on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) after the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard suffered setbacks that will push them to the sidelines.

Paul, whose Suns are already through to the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets, has reportedly entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which puts him in doubt to play for the start of the Western Conference Finals.

Paul’s status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently up in the air, sources say.



Noteworthy: Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual. https://t.co/62r5bWzLOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

Alarm was raised even higher on Paul's status after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that one NBA player has tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 164 tested in the last week.

Sources: One NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus out of 164 tested in the last week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

The Suns and Paul, however, have yet to announce if indeed the All-Star guard has fallen ill to the malady.

This despite Paul being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in February.

Also carrying health concerns is Leonard, who will not be playing in Game Five against the Utah Jazz Wednesday (Thursday, Manila).

This as Leonard suffered what was initially reported as a "right knee sprain" which puts him out indefinitely.

Charania later quoted his sources that the Clippers "fear" that Leonard may have suffered an ACL injury.

Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

A long layoff for Leonard could mean trouble for the Clippers who are currently knotted in a 2-2 series with the league-best Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals -- the winner of which will face the Phoenix Suns.

Coaching changes also shook the league at the same day with tacticians Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks both leaving their posts as head coaches for the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Washington Wizards, respectively.

ESPN Sources with @_Andrew_Lopez: After one season, Stan Van Gundy is out as the New Orleans Pelicans coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

Washington and coach Scott Brooks couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal and are agreeing to part ways, sources tell ESPN. Brooks' deal expired after the playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

Van Gundy was booted out by the Pelicans after just one season with the Pelicans.

New Orleans missed the cut new for the NBA postseason this year.

Brooks, meanwhile, ended his tenure with the Wizards after five years.

For the Dallas Mavericks, it was a change in the front office as long-time GM Donnie Nelson parted ways with the franchise after 24 years together.