Reports: Phoenix's Paul in NBA COVID-19 protocol; Clippers' Leonard hit with knee injury
The Phoenix Suns' and the LA Clippers' title bids look to be in peril as Chris Paul (L) and Kawhi Leonard appear to be out indefinitely
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:31 a.m.) — Health concerns shook the NBA postseason on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) after the  Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard suffered setbacks that will push them to the sidelines.



Paul, whose Suns are already through to the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets, has reportedly entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which puts him in doubt to play for the start of the Western Conference Finals.






Alarm was raised even higher on Paul's status after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that one NBA player has tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 164 tested in the last week.






The Suns and Paul, however, have yet to announce if indeed the All-Star guard has fallen ill to the malady.



This despite Paul being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in February.



Also carrying health concerns is Leonard, who will not be playing in Game Five against the Utah Jazz Wednesday (Thursday, Manila).



This as Leonard suffered what was initially reported as a "right knee sprain" which puts him out indefinitely.



Charania later quoted his sources that the Clippers "fear" that Leonard may have suffered an ACL injury.






A long layoff for Leonard could mean trouble for the Clippers who are currently knotted in a 2-2 series with the league-best Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals -- the winner of which will face the Phoenix Suns.



Coaching changes also shook the league at the same day with tacticians Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks both leaving their posts as head coaches for the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Washington Wizards, respectively.









Van Gundy was booted out by the Pelicans after just one season with the Pelicans.



New Orleans missed the cut new for the NBA postseason this year.



Brooks, meanwhile, ended his tenure with the Wizards after five years.



For the Dallas Mavericks, it was a change in the front office as long-time GM Donnie Nelson parted ways with the franchise after 24 years together.




                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

