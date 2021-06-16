Adidas ups the ante on running shoes with latest adizero collection

MANILA, Philippines — Whether you're an elite athlete looking to break records or just a casual runner seeking to beat a personal best, adidas' latest adizero collection has options for you.

Building off the success of the Adizero Pro last year, where the shoe helped athletes like Peres Jepchirchir and Kibiwott Kandie brea records, the athletic brand giant introduces four new performance shoes.

Headlined by the Adizero Adios Pro 2, adidas' latest release builds on minute but optimal developments in its design.

adidas The adidas Adizero Pro 2

"We had an incredible opportunity to get 12 of our elite athletes into the lab here at HQ at Herzogenaurach to work on the adidas Pro 1, prototypes of the adidas Pro 2, and the Prime X," said adidas Global Product Manager Nick Roche.

"We took that feedback throughout the whole feedback stage and implemented it... We sought these marginal gains, knowing that we already had an offer that had done so well, [so] we just wanted to tune it up a little bit here and there," he added.

Among those "marginal gains" seen in the Adizero Adios Pro 2 is two-layers of re-sculpted Lightstrike Pro in the midsole — a "revamped construction" to offer support with energy return.

The brand also put its signature carbon-infused Energy Rods which are designed to bring more anatomical driven transition to the wearer — limiting energy loss.

adidas The new adidas Adizero collection features energy rods which limits energy loss to its user

Veering away from the usual use of plates in running shoes, adidas went on its own tangent with the rods, which Roche expounded on in the Adizero collection.

"Within adidas running, we seek to make the best for the athlete and we were able to find having the energy rods mimic the metatarsal bones in the athlete's foot -- it provided a unique experience not only internally but also externally," said Roche.

Also in the collection is Adizero Boston 10, Adizero Prime X, and the Avanti Track Spike.

adidas The adidas Adizero Boston 10

Per Roche, the diverse options in the latest collection not only gives elite athletes a perfect shoe for every occassion, but also gives every type of runner a go-to sneaker — whatever their level may be.

"We have created a toll for every singe run, but also for every single consumer," said Roche.

"The adidas [Adizero] Pro 2 is designed for race day, designed for key workouts and tune up to race day... [While] the Prime X where we have three layers of Light Stripe Pro, we have two layers of energy rods, a full outsole of Continental, completely stripped back upper, a heel fit system... I mean this thing is crazy and it's really going to allow the consumer to smash their personal best," raved Roche.

The Adizero Adios Pro 2 and Adizero Prime X drop today, June 16th for Creator Club Members with the collection up for global launch Friday, June 18.

Meanwhile, the Adizero Boston 10 will already be available for consumers at adidas.com and select retail partners starting today.