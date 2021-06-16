








































































 




   







   















Yuka Saso practices with âidolâ and fellow US Open champ Rory McIlroy
Yuka Saso and Rory McIlroy spent time together at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time)
Yuka Saso practices with 'idol' and fellow US Open champ Rory McIlroy

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 12:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Everything comes full circle for US Women's Open champ Yuka Saso as she was able to meet and have a practice round with her "idol" Rory McIlroy.



McIlroy, whose swings have been studied by Saso on YouTube, joined the 19-year-old at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) in San Diego where the US Open is set to tee off Thursday (Friday).





The US Golf Association captured some moments of Saso and McIlroy's time on the course, with the two US Open champions sharing a hug on the course.






Saso rubbed shoulders with McIlroy a week after winning her first major title.



McIlroy had made contact with Saso on social media during her run at the US Women's Open, where the four-time major champion and former world No. 1 expressed his support for the Fil-Japanese golf star.



"Great playing the last few days [Yuka Saso]. Go finish it out today and get that [trophy]," wrote McIlroy on his Instagram story the day Saso won the tournament.



He also passed the baton on to Saso, who he said will be the one to imitate by golfers now.



"Everyone's going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now. Congratulations," said McIlroy.



Saso had hoped to meet McIlroy in person after winning the US Women's Open.



"I feel very happy," Saso said about her interactions with McIlroy online.



"But at the same time, mas magiging happy sana ako pag magkita kami in person," she added.



Now, Saso got her wish and then some as she cements her name as one of the women to watch out for in the LPGA.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

