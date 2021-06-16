








































































 




   







   















JRU, San Beda post wins in NCAA virtual poomsae

                     

                        

                           
JRU, San Beda post wins in NCAA virtual poomsae

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 11:46am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University and San Beda University made strong showings as they triumphed in online taekwondo’s poomsae event at the start of the NCAA Season 96 last Monday.



Alfritz Arevalo of the Red Lions and Emie Fernandez of the Lady Bombers won the gold medal in the men’s and women’s division of the standard poomsae as televised by GMA via its GTV channel.



Arevalo, a native of Baguio City, bagged the first gold medal with 7.217 points, beating College of St. Benilde's Ivan Murray Solimen, who earned silver medal with 7.134 points, while Letran's Roi Vinson Belano took the bronze medal with 7.083 points.



Arellano University's Christian Dave Tayrus missed the podium as he finished fourth overall with 6.617 points.



Other participants in the league's first virtual event are San Sebastian's John Estoy (6.417), JRU's Mikko Jeremi Bataoil (6.284), LPU's Jake Aldrin Ramos (6.150), and EAC's Ralph Laurenz Gasco (6.033).



Meanwhile, Fernandez tallied 7.550 points to beat CSB’s Diane Nicole Supangan, who scored 7.284 to settle with the silver medal, while San Beda's Lara Alejandrea Andres, who had 6.867 for the bronze.



San Sebastian's Keith Laura Baduya placed fourth with 6.767.



Also in the event were Letran's Stephanie Shane Arana (6.734), Emilio Aguinaldo College's Chelsia Marie Bañez (6.484) and Lyceum of the Philippines University's Marinella de Peralta (6.117).



On the other hand, also to be played via online in the four-day competitions of poomsae are Standard Juniors and the Freestyle events until today, while the speed kicking competition will be held on June 18 to July 5.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

