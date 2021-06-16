Durant drops 49 as Nets turn back Bucks for 3-2 lead

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Durant scored 49 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks for a 3-2 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday in Barclays Center.

In a pivotal Game Five, Durant hit two free throws to put the Nets up by four, 111-107 with 15.3 ticks left.

A costly turnover by Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other end — which could've been an easy dunk to cut the deficit to two — doomed the Bucks in a game where they led by as much as 17 points.

Durant, who played the whole 48 minutes, seemed to have made good on a dagger 3-pointer with 50 ticks left.

But a quick dunk by Brook Lopez kept the Bucks in the game until Antetokounmpo's turnover.

Durant and Landry Shamet just needed to make good on clutch free throws to close the door on the Bucks.

Durant's 49 point performance came with 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

This propelled the Nets past the Bucks' gallant effort despite only five points from James Harden and missing Kyrie Irving due to injury.

Jeff Green made up on offense to help Durant with 27 points.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, paced the Bucks with 34 points and 12 rebounds.