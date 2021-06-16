








































































 




   







   















'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import
Former Terrafirma Dyip import Lester Prosper (R) raved about Kai Sotto after he had trained with the 7'3" big man in Miami
'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says ex-PBA import

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 10:22am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — They may be facing off in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set in Clark as foes, but former PBA import and now Indonesia naturalized player Lester Prosper had nothing but praise for Gilas wunderkind Kai Sotto.



Prosper trained with the 19-year-old, who is expected to make his debut with the men's national team later tonight against South Korea, in Miami and recently raved about Sotto's will to improve.





The former Terrafirma Dyip reinforcement revealed that Sotto was endorsed to him by his trainer and ended up mentoring the teen for a while.



"Kai he's a quick learner... he wants to learn, he wants to improve and he came to the right place," said Prosper of the Miami-based DBC Training Center.



"He came down there, he learned, he soaked everything up," he added.



Sotto will likely lock horns with Prosper come Friday, when Gilas faces off with Indonesia.



While the American-Indon fell short of talking about what Sotto can do in the qualifiers, the 32-year-old made one thing clear: expect more room to grow for Sotto as time goes by.



"Now we're here and then he has to go to Australia after this... The sky's the limit for Kai, you know, I'm looking forward to his future -- it's gonna be beautiful for him," said Prosper.



Prosper and Indonesia open their campaign in the third window of the qualifiers on Thursday against South Korea.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

