








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Alex Eala teams up with top juniors netter for W25 Madrid doubles tourney
Alex Eala in action during the recent French Open doubles tournament
Globe Telecom

                     

                        

                           
Alex Eala teams up with top juniors netter for W25 Madrid doubles tourney

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 3:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – On top of a golden goal to bag her second pro singles title, Filipina netter Alex Eala is out to weave her magic in the doubles play anew after teaming up with ITF Juniors No. 1 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra in the W25 Madrid in Spain.



The world No. 3 Eala and Kasintseva, who zoomed to top spot from No. 2, joined forces in a young but powerhouse tandem against an anticipated tough field made up of seasoned women’s pro players in the $25,000-event running until the weekend.



The 16-year-old Eala is coming off a magical French Open girls’ doubles championship run with Russian friend Oksana Selekhmeteva over the weekend and is hoping to carry on the momentum to Madrid.



Kasintseva, champion of the 2020 Australian Open girls’ singles, also played in the Roland Garros but fell short in the quarterfinals and semifinals of singles and doubles events, respectively.



Eala and Kasintseva, an unseeded tandem in Madrid, was to play the No. 2 seed duo of United States’ Robin Anderson and Bulgaria’s Isabella Shinikova in the first round late last night.



In the singles play, the WTA No. 630 Eala has been drawn to a first-round duel against veteran home bet Andrea Lazaro Garcia (WTA No. 272) boasting five titles and almost 200 career matches under her belt.



Winner of two juniors Grand Slam crowns already, Eala only in her second year in the women’s pro circuit seeks to follow up her maiden championship in the W15 Manacor last January.



After her Madrid tilt, Eala is expected to bring her act to London next month for the return of the Wimbledon Championships following its cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why FIBA Asia Cup is vital
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The FIBA Asia Cup used to be known as the Asian Basketball Confederation Championships with a frequency of once in two years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nets&rsquo; Irving out in Game 5 clash vs Bucks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets’ Irving out in Game 5 clash vs Bucks


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kyrie Irving has been ruled out of the Brooklyn Nets' crucial game five of their NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Milwaukee Bucks 'watching' Gilas' Kouame, says Baldwin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Milwaukee Bucks 'watching' Gilas' Kouame, says Baldwin


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kouame is Gilas' latest addition to their arsenal after the Ateneo Blue Eagles' star was given the green light by FIBA to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan closes out with 71
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan closes out with 71


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan closed out with a one-under par 71 to finish at joint 64th in the LPGA Mediheal Championship yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toledo Trojans&rsquo; Grandmaster Amir Bagheri: Mastering the most out of life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toledo Trojans’ Grandmaster Amir Bagheri: Mastering the most out of life


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The figure of speech “a jack of all trades, master of none” has come to rest at the feet of the Toledo City Trojans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Billionaire admits cheating to beat Indian chess champ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Billionaire admits cheating to beat Indian chess champ


                              

                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A young Indian billionaire has admitted to cheating in a shock win over five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas bares 12-man lineup vs South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas bares 12-man lineup vs South Korea


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas confirmed the roster in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena wary of COVID-19 vaccine as Olympic stint nears
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena wary of COVID-19 vaccine as Olympic stint nears


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics-bound pole-vaulter EJ Obiena might defer plans of getting COVID-19 vaccination for fear it may affect his training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers rout Jazz to even series at 2-2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers rout Jazz to even series at 2-2


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 62 points as the Los Angles Clippers breezed to a 118-104 win over the top-seeded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IOC vice president in Japan as Olympic preparations ramp up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IOC vice president in Japan as Olympic preparations ramp up


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates arrived in Japan on Tuesday, as organizers ramp up final preparations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with