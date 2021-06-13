Leonard, Clippers nip Jazz as Mitchell exits early with injury

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Clippers doused the streaking Utah Jazz in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals, 134-104, in Staples Center on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Led by their All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers moved within a game in their series, 1-2.

Looking to avoid a 0-3 hole, Leonard and George connived for 65 points to snap the Jazz' playoff win streak at six games.

In their first game at home in the series, the Clippers saw a lead as big as 28 points late in the fourth salvo.

Donovan Mitchell, who came out of the game in the middle of the fourth quarter due to injury, paced the Jazz with 30 points.

Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 14 points.

The Clippers will look to even the series when they clash anew on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) still at Staples Center.