Eala offers second Grand Slam win to Filipinos on Independence Day
Alex Eala in the 2021 French Open
Eala offers second Grand Slam win to Filipinos on Independence Day

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 9:25am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Teen tennis sensation Alex Eala couldn't have picked a better day to win her second career Grand Slam, after ruling the French Open Girls' Doubles tournament with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva on Independence Day.



The 16-year-old, who won her first Grand Slam back in the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles, made the Philippines proud as she continues to soar in her young career.





Aware of just how much support she receives from the Filipino community, Eala didn't forget to give the Philippines a shoutout after winning the chip on Saturday.



"Sa lahat ng mga Pinoy na nanood, maraming salamat sa supporta (To all Filipinos watching, thank you very much for the support)," said Eala.



"It's actually the Independence Day today, so I hope I made my contribution to the country," she added.



Eala and Selekhmeteva plowed through the competition in Paris, not dropping a single set throughout their five matches.



En route to the title, Eala and Selekhmeteva dethroned the erstwhile defending champions Eleonora Alvisi and Lisa Pigato in the semifinals.



In the championship match, they out battled Amarissa Kiara Toth and Maria Bondarenko, 6-0, 7-5.



The 16-year-old wunderkind is the only Filipino player right now who represents the Philippines both in Juniors and the WTA circuit.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
