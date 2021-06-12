Chooks owner blasts SBP, PBA over poor showing in 3x3 Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league owner Ronald Mascarninas had some choice words for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the PBA following the national team's sub-par performance in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Graz, Austria just last month.

Mascarninas, who has long advocated for the development of 3x3 talents in the country through his league, lambasted both the SBP and the PBA for how they handled the program that left the once promising Philippine 3x3 program flat on the ground.

"I was really disappointed. Sobrang napakalaking kahihiyan ang binigay nila sa ating bayan," Mascarinas said during a press conference on Saturday.

The sports patron admitted that Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 was barred from making any contributions to the preparations for the OQT.

This despite the fact that Philippines practically relied on Mascarinas' 3x3 league to claim a spot in the qualifiers in the first place.

"I have nothing against that if they have good intentions. But inako nila. They did not involve us as if we did not exist," lamented Mascarinas.

The OQT squad included three former Chooks 3x3 stars: Santi Santillan, Joshua Munzon and reserve Alvin Pasaol — who are all now in the PBA.

But what irked Mascariñas the most was the inclusion of traditional 5-on-5 circuit stars in the PBA like CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, who, despite being SEA Games gold medalists, were practically unranked in FIBA 3x3.

Additionally, the team wasn't able to prepare enough with the time given by the SBP before the pocket tournament, which also drew the ire of Mascarinas.

"The team was doomed from the very start. Paano ka magpapadala sa OQT ng isang tema na di man lang nakapaglaro as a team in a single tournament?... May [of 2021] ang OQT natin. May rin sila nag-umpisa mag-ensayo. Anong aasahan mo?," said Mascarinas.

The team ended up winless — which included a shock loss from the lower-ranked Domincan Republic — and quickly bowed out of contention for the quadrennial games.

Should they hope for a different result next time, Mascarinas said something has to be done differently.

"I hope for the federation, wag niyo nang ulitin 'yan. Sobrang kahihiyan ang ginawa niyo sa bayan natin," said Mascarinas.