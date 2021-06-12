








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Blacklist still undefeated; Execration stumbles in MLBB SEA tiff playoffs
MPL PH champions Blacklist International continued their winning streak in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang SEA Cup on Friday.

                     

                        

                           
Blacklist still undefeated; Execration stumbles in MLBB SEA tiff playoffs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 1:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bets had contrasting results in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang SEA Cup playoffs on Friday.



MPL PH titlists Blacklist International continued their winning streak as they eased past Malaysia's RSG to qualify to the Upper Bracket finals.



While Execration, who settled for the bridesmaid finish in the Philippine tournament, fell to the Lower Bracket finals, absorbing defeat from Indonesia's EVOS Legends — who will face Blacklist in the Upper Bracket later today.



Blacklist International flashed dominance against RSG as they took Game 1 over the Malaysian champions with a decisive 22-5 victory. 



The momentum buoyed Blacklist in Game Two to secure the first Upper Bracket finals spot as they defeated RSY MY in Game 2 in just under 14 minutes.



Meanwhile, pressure seemed to mount for their fellow Philippine team, Execration. 



Execration was up against Indonesia ML champs, EVOS Legends.



Though the team was able to seecure Game 1 in a swift 12 minute match, Execration faltered in Game 2 which helped the Indonesians force a decider. 



It was a close game 3 but eventually EVOS Legends emerged victorious with a 20-16 tight victory.



Execration are thus facing Cambodia's Impunity KH in the Lower Bracket as of posting to boost their hopes of still entering the Grand Finals.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      GAMING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kouame, Go ready to take on Ra, Prosper
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kouame, Go ready to take on Ra, Prosper


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas frontliners Angelo Kouame and Isaac Go expressed readiness to take on former PBA imports reinforcing South...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Baldwin is expecting his players to be able to contribute in their own ways, both on and off of the basketball court.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The food truck was vandalized with racist slurs earlier this week, which prompted Clarkson to reach out and help the owners...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos confident of Gilas&rsquo; chances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos confident of Gilas’ chances


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Young gun Dwight Ramos said recently he realizes Gilas will be up against a souped-up Indonesian team in the coming FIBA Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner enter semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner enter semis


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen star Alex Eala has reached the French Open Final Four anew, this time in the girls’ doubles event after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP group aims to bring 'message of hope' through Olympics coverage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP group aims to bring 'message of hope' through Olympics coverage


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The coverage laid out by the group is set to be the first of its kind, with multiple channels — both free and cable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chooks-to-Go to hold 'Champions League' for MPBL, NBL, VisMin Cup teams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chooks-to-Go to hold 'Champions League' for MPBL, NBL, VisMin Cup teams


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mascarinas, who backs several hoops tournaments like the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the National Basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns bury Nuggets in 3-0 hole, Sixers take 2-1 lead over Hawks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns bury Nuggets in 3-0 hole, Sixers take 2-1 lead over Hawks


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both on the road, the Suns and Sixers disposed off the Denver Nuggets, and the Atlanta Hawks, respectively to pad their advantage...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena nabs gold in Germany tilt, sets Philippine outdoor record anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena nabs gold in Germany tilt, sets Philippine outdoor record anew


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
He shattered a previous record he also set in 2019 when he cleared 5.81m in Chiara, Italy when he became the first Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a list released by the International Weightlifting Federation on Saturday (Manila time), Ando finished 12th place in her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with