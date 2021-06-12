Suns bury Nuggets in 3-0 hole, Sixers take 2-1 lead over Hawks

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers both clinched blowout wins against their opponents in the Conference Semifinals of the NBA playoffs on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Both on the road, the Suns and Sixers disposed off the Denver Nuggets, and the Atlanta Hawks, respectively to pad their advantage in their respective series.

Phoenix, for their part, are on the right side of history as they buried the Nuggets in a 3-0 hole — which has never been overcome in NBA playoff history after winning, 116-102.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker connived for 55 points to pace the Suns to the road win.

All starters finished in double-digit scoring in the run away victory.

MVP Nikola Jokic topscored for the Nuggets with 32 points.

The Sixers, meanwhile, rode a balanced attack to rout the Hawks, 127-111, at the State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Philly had control of the game for most of the 48 minutes — save for a competitive opening salvo where they saw four lead changes.

At one point in the final period, the Sixers held a lead as big as 22 points.

Six different Philly players scored in double figures led by Joel Embiid's 27 markers.

His fellow starter Tobias Harris chipped in with 22 points.

Trae Young, meanwhile, had a game-high 28 points to lead the Hawks in the losing effort.