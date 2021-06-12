








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Obiena nabs gold in Germany tilt, sets Philippine outdoor record anew
Philippine's Ernest John Obiena reacts during the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF INDOOR (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin.
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Obiena nabs gold in Germany tilt, sets Philippine outdoor record anew

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics-bound EJ Obiena concluded his competitions before the Games with fine play -- a third consecutive podium finish.



Obiena, who just won a gold medal just last June 3 and a silver medal on June 7, nabbed another first-place finish in the Jump and Fly competition in Mossingen, Germany on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).





Germany's bets filled in the other podium places with Zernikel Oleg clearing 5.7m for the medal while Kass Philip and Human Tom Linus with identical 5.4m for joint third place.



The pole vaulter also set a new Philippine outdoor pole vault record with a 5.85m clearance in the tiff — good enough for the gold.



He shattered a previous record he also set in 2019 when he cleared 5.81m in Chiara, Italy when he became the first Filipino to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



Obiena also has the indoor pole vault record with 5.86m clearance he clinched in the 2021 Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland earlier this year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Baldwin is expecting his players to be able to contribute in their own ways, both on and off of the basketball court.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The food truck was vandalized with racist slurs earlier this week, which prompted Clarkson to reach out and help the owners...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks claw back at Nets; Jazz go 2-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks claw back at Nets; Jazz go 2-0


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks started strong and clung on late to beat the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday and claw their way back into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao always dangerous, Donaire warns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao always dangerous, Donaire warns


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Having turned back Father Time himself with a vintage performance over French boxer Nordine Oubaali just a couple of weeks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos confident of Gilas&rsquo; chances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos confident of Gilas’ chances


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Young gun Dwight Ramos said recently he realizes Gilas will be up against a souped-up Indonesian team in the coming FIBA Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a list released by the International Weightlifting Federation on Saturday (Manila time), Ando finished 12th place in her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Finals-bound Eala, partner, dethrone defending champs in French Open Girls' Doubles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Finals-bound Eala, partner, dethrone defending champs in French Open Girls' Doubles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both having been booted out of the Girls' Singles tourney, Eala and Selekhmeteva vented their ire on the Italian pair in a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Little-known bets duel for women&rsquo;s crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Little-known bets duel for women’s crown


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play Barbora Krejcikova for the French Open title after the Russian reached her first Grand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner enter semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner enter semis


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen star Alex Eala has reached the French Open Final Four anew, this time in the girls’ doubles event after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kouame, Go ready to take on Ra, Prosper
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kouame, Go ready to take on Ra, Prosper


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas frontliners Angelo Kouame and Isaac Go expressed readiness to take on former PBA imports reinforcing South...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with