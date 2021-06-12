








































































 




   







   















Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota
Elreen Ando
PHI Weightlifting/Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 9:59am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Weightlifter Elreen Ando has become the 11th Filipino to qualify for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



This as she nabbed a spot through the continental quota for the women's minus-64 kg division.



In a list released by the International Weightlifting Federation on Saturday (Manila time), Ando finished 12th place in her division.



The Cebuana athlete qualified because Europe already had four entries in just the top nine of the rankings, enabling her to bypass the 10th and 11th rankings of Lisa Marie Schweizer and Anni Teija Vuohijoki.



The 22-year-old is coming off of a two-silver, one-bronze finish in the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan earlier this year.



She joins fellow weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who will be competing in the minus-55 kg category in her fourth Olympics.



Other Olympians include pugs Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, and Nesthy Petecio, gymnast Carlos Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, and rower Cris Nievarez.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

