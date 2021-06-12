Bianca fires 1-under

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina long-hitter Bianca Pagdanganan shot a one-under 71 to stand six shots off the pace in the LPGA Mediheal Championship yesterday in Daly City, California.

Pagdanganan carded nines of 34-37 and shared 14th spot with 11 others after the first 18 holes at the Lake Merced Club course.

But compatriot Dottie Ardina limped to a five-over 77 to find herself way behind at joint 113th, in danger of missing the cut.

Irish Leona Maguire took the solo lead after opening with a seven-under 65 on nine birdies against two bogeys. Thai Jasmine Suwannapura stood one behind with 66.