








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Ramella is The Apprentice

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino bet Louie Sangalang settled for a runner-up finish to Jessica Ramella of Venezuela in the inaugural “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.”



Ramella emerged as “The Apprentice” after close calls in the final physical challenge (Training like an Evolve athlete in Henderson Waves Bridge) and business challenge (Final interview in Pasir Panjang Power Station). ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said it was a 50-50 choice that went to Ramella in the end.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ONE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 James Harden's adidas 'Manila Heritage' sneakers to drop on Independence Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
James Harden's adidas 'Manila Heritage' sneakers to drop on Independence Day


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Debuted by Harden in Game Five against the Boston Celtics in the first round of NBA playoffs, the "Manila Heritage" colorway...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos confident of Gilas&rsquo; chances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos confident of Gilas’ chances


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Young gun Dwight Ramos said recently he realizes Gilas will be up against a souped-up Indonesian team in the coming FIBA Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Baldwin is expecting his players to be able to contribute in their own ways, both on and off of the basketball court.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP group to carry out multi-platform Olympic coverage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP group to carry out multi-platform Olympic coverage


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Through their combined TV, over-the-top (OTT), mobile and internet platforms, Filipinos and sports enthusiasts here and overseas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA MVP voting: Jokic runaway winner; LeBron continues streak; Rose with surprise vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA MVP voting: Jokic runaway winner; LeBron continues streak; Rose with surprise vote


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Released by the league shortly after the announcement of Jokic's win, some numbers from the voting jump out.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks claw back at Nets; Jazz go 2-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks claw back at Nets; Jazz go 2-0


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks started strong and clung on late to beat the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday and claw their way back into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Little-known bets duel for women&rsquo;s crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Little-known bets duel for women’s crown


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play Barbora Krejcikova for the French Open title after the Russian reached her first Grand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Watanabe awaits Tokyo Games OK
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fil-Japanese judoka Kiyomi Watanabe is awaiting final confirmation from the IOC to book her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics as an Asian continental quota qualifier in the 63-kg half-middleweight division despite a second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Olympic action to be seen across various platforms
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines has the best chance to claim its first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games set next month. And free television channels TV5 and One Sports, cable provider Cignal TV, wireless network Smart and telco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bianca fires 1-under
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filipina long-hitter Bianca Pagdanganan shot a one-under 71 to stand six shots off the pace in the LPGA Mediheal Championship yesterday in Daly City, California.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with