Ramella is The Apprentice

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino bet Louie Sangalang settled for a runner-up finish to Jessica Ramella of Venezuela in the inaugural “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.”

Ramella emerged as “The Apprentice” after close calls in the final physical challenge (Training like an Evolve athlete in Henderson Waves Bridge) and business challenge (Final interview in Pasir Panjang Power Station). ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said it was a 50-50 choice that went to Ramella in the end.