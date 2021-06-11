








































































 




   







   















Vaccination a must for face-to-face NCAA competition

                     

                        

                           
                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 5:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) gave its nod on requiring all its athletes to be vaccinated if it would be allowed to hold face-to-face or contact sports someday.



“We asked our legal counsel in case we’ll have our season and it was recommended,” said NCAA Mancom chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Season 96 host Letran during its online presser Friday.



Calvo also stressed vaccination could be key for them to hold a full calendar next season.



“It’s a game-changer,” he said.



After much delay, the country’s first collegiate league will finally get its Season 96 going starting Sunday with a virtual opening ceremony at GMA 7 and will be followed by online chess and taekwondo’s poomsae and speed kicking the next day.



The league is also eyeing to get approval from government about staging individual skills competitions in basketball and volleyball.



“You will have to watch on Sunday to see the segments that we believe will be worth watching. We’re proud at GMA of partnering with the NCAA,” said GMA 7 Regional TV and synergy vice president Oliver Victor Amoroso.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

