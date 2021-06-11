Cordova tests mettle vs Antipolo, Laguna in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors passed the first double-header playdate of inter-division play in the Wesley So Cup with flying colors.

They Cebuano squad defeated Cagayan and Caloocan both by scores of 11.5-9.5.

This Saturday, June 12, they’ll face the number three and four seeds of the northern division, Laguna (10-3) and Antipolo (9-4) as inter-division play resumes.

Cordova has been one of the three surprise teams of the Wesley So Cup. The other two squads are the Toledo Trojans in the south (10-3) and the Antipolo Cobras.

With Israeli Grandmaster Nitzan Steinberg doing wonders for Cordova on Board 1, it has allowed team manager Ariel Potot to shuffle his lineup.

After seven playdates, Cordova has five players in double digits in wins.

In terms of wins-draws-losses, homegrown player Allan Pason leads the way with an 18-3-5 slate.

Lady player WIM Bernadette Galas is second with a 17-4-5 record. Bryle Arellano is third with a 16-3-7 record followed by Steinberg with a 15-3-4 record.

Board 2 stud Merben Roque is a win away from also breaking into the double-digit win club as he is currently at 9-7-6.

Laguna, Camarines and Iloilo are the only teams with seven players notching double-digit wins in the Wesley So Cup.

The Wesley So Cup can be viewed live on the Facebook pages of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines and its respective member teams. The matches begin at 7 p.m.