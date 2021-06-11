'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses

MANILA, Philippines —Trouble has been brewing health-wise for Gilas Pilipinas as the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers near.

But Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin is not pressing the panic button.

This as he believes there is enough talent to go around, despite having an all-amateur team for the pocket tournament set in Clark starting next week.

"As a national team, you always believe that you have the talent to replace fallen players," said Baldwin on The Game, with Matt Nieto, Dave Ildefonso, and skipper Rey Suerte expected to miss action.

"We're currently looking at Jordan Heading and Jaydee Tungcab to step into the vacancy," he added.

Heading was the top pick in the 2021 special Gilas draft, while Tungcab already saw action in the second window.

Baldwin is expecting his players to be able to contribute in their own ways, both on and off of the basketball court.

"We are hoping that the impact [of the injuries] on the team's leadership will be minimized by more players stepping up and becoming more vocal, on and off the court," said Baldwin.

Gilas will open their stint in the third window against South Korea on June 16.