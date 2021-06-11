Bucks avert disaster vs Nets, avoid 0-3 hole

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks prevented a late meltdown against the Brooklyn Nets to avoid going down 0-3, 86-83, at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After squandering a 21-point lead in the opening quarter, Khris Middleton converted on clutch free throws with 2.1 ticks left in the game to lead the Bucks to the win and cut the series deficit to 1-2.

The Bucks had a strong start when they held the Nets to a meager 11 points in the first quarter and mounted a 19-point lead, 30-11, at the end of the first period.

However, a 20-3 run put the Nets back into the game, and the win was for everyone to take until the final possession.

Disaster seemed imminent for the Bucks when Kevin Durant put the Nets up by three, 83-80, with 1:23 left.

But baskets by Middleton and Jrue Holiday helped fend off the Nets.

Middleton top-scored for the Bucks with 35 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33.

Durant had 30 points while Kyrie Irving chipped in 22 for the Nets.

The Bucks will look to even the series on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) also at home.