








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
â€˜No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz drives past Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers in Game One of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena on June 8, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
ALEX GOODLETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
‘No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 9:05am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The assists continue to pour in for the Filipino owners of the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck in Salt Lake City, courtesy of Filipino-American Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.



This as Clarkson revealed that the Jazz invited the owners and employees of the food truck to watch their Western Conference Semifinals game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) live at the Vivint Arena.





The food truck was vandalized with racist slurs earlier this week, which prompted Clarkson to reach out and help the owners by paying for the restoration of the truck, as well as interior cleaning and detailing.



Clarkson spoke about his move in a pre-game interview before Game Two against the Clippers.






“My first reaction was this is [expletive],” Clarkson said of what he felt when he first knew about the vandalism.



The phrase “F*ck Ch*nks” was spray painted on the food truck, fueling a sentiment of anti-Asian hate crimes in the US amid the pandemic.



“[Everyone I told about it was] like well, let's do something... We got on the phone and we all just made the contact real quick and made it happen,” said Clarkson.



“There's just no room for that... Especially right now so it's been tough, tough years on this earth, this country, this world. There's a lot of stuff going on. I feel like us together and everybody finding the peace will make things a lot more, you know, comforting in this world. We ain't got no room for hate,” he added.



The Filipino owners of the food truck were quick to express gratitude to Clarkson after his efforts to help their business.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JORDAN CLARKSON
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA MVP voting: Jokic runaway winner; LeBron continues streak; Rose with surprise vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA MVP voting: Jokic runaway winner; LeBron continues streak; Rose with surprise vote


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Released by the league shortly after the announcement of Jokic's win, some numbers from the voting jump out.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mike shares PBA memories
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mike Singletary has played basketball as an import in Belgium, Uruguay, Greece, Montenegro, Italy, Japan and the Philippines for eight years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The food truck was vandalized with racist slurs earlier this week, which prompted Clarkson to reach out and help the owners...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jordan Clarkson pledges aid to Filipino owner of vandalized food truck in Utah
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jordan Clarkson pledges aid to Filipino owner of vandalized food truck in Utah


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has dished out a fine assist to the Filipino community of his team's home city of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Selekhmeteva advance to French Open Girls' Doubles semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Selekhmeteva advance to French Open Girls' Doubles semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Selekhmeteva gained sizeable 5-2 and 4-1 leads in the first and second sets, respectively, but their opponents always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino bet falls short of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino bet falls short of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sangalang, 43, settled for the bridesmaid finish after he yielded to Jessica Ramella of Venezuela in the season finale that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chapter 58 for Djokovic, Nadal at French Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chapter 58 for Djokovic, Nadal at French Open


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal clash for the 58th time on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) on the same court where they first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala-Selekhmeteva up vs 5th-ranked duo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala-Selekhmeteva up vs 5th-ranked duo


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala was upbeat ahead of her quarterfinals match in the French Open girls doubles.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos confident of Gilas&rsquo; chances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos confident of Gilas’ chances


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Young gun Dwight Ramos said recently he realizes Gilas will be up against a souped-up Indonesian team in the coming FIBA Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal&rsquo;s Tokyo entry confirmed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal’s Tokyo entry confirmed


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Skateboarder Margie Didal has officially clinched a spot to the Tokyo Olympics in July.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with