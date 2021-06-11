â€˜No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game

MANILA, Philippines — The assists continue to pour in for the Filipino owners of the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck in Salt Lake City, courtesy of Filipino-American Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

This as Clarkson revealed that the Jazz invited the owners and employees of the food truck to watch their Western Conference Semifinals game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) live at the Vivint Arena.

Related Stories Jordan Clarkson pledges aid to Filipino owner of vandalized food truck in Utah

The food truck was vandalized with racist slurs earlier this week, which prompted Clarkson to reach out and help the owners by paying for the restoration of the truck, as well as interior cleaning and detailing.

Clarkson spoke about his move in a pre-game interview before Game Two against the Clippers.

Jordan Clarkson spoke to @NotoriousOHM about seeing the hateful racial slur spray-painted on a Filipino food truck in Utah.



Clarkson paid for interior cleaning and detailing, and helped restore the truck. pic.twitter.com/csqANFBSWr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2021

“My first reaction was this is [expletive],” Clarkson said of what he felt when he first knew about the vandalism.

The phrase “F*ck Ch*nks” was spray painted on the food truck, fueling a sentiment of anti-Asian hate crimes in the US amid the pandemic.

“[Everyone I told about it was] like well, let's do something... We got on the phone and we all just made the contact real quick and made it happen,” said Clarkson.

“There's just no room for that... Especially right now so it's been tough, tough years on this earth, this country, this world. There's a lot of stuff going on. I feel like us together and everybody finding the peace will make things a lot more, you know, comforting in this world. We ain't got no room for hate,” he added.

The Filipino owners of the food truck were quick to express gratitude to Clarkson after his efforts to help their business.