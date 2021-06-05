Retired Marc Pingris credits mom for long, illustrious career

MANILA, Philippines — In his 16 years in the PBA, Marc Pingris has accomplished a lot.

Best known as a member of the Purefoods franchise's 2014 grand slam team, the 39-year-old is in no shortage of team and individual accolades.

But Pingris said he could not have achieved those feats without his mother.

Blessed with a long and decorated career, Pingris attributed his longevity to a trait he got from his mother.

"Yung hard work nung mother ko nung kahirapan namin, nakuha ko rin iyon [eh]," Pingris told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play.

"Kaya talagang nakamit ko yung kung nasan ako ngayon," he added.

Pingris' mother Erlinda became a single parent to the cager after his father left the family when Pingris was only 3 years old.

Despite this, the Pingris matriarch was able to raise the hoops star to the best of her ability.

The nine-time PBA champion mirrored his mom's perseverance when it came to achieving his dreams, while also drawing motivation in giving them a better life.

"Dahil talagang kumayod ako eh, talagang ginawa ko lahat para lang makapasok sa PBA, dahil sa mother ko," said Pingris.

"Siya yung unang-una niyakap ko nung tinawag yung name ko [sa draft] at nagpasalamat ako sa kanya," he added.