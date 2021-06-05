








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Retired Marc Pingris credits mom for long, illustrious career
Marc Pingris
PBA Images

                     

                        

                           
Retired Marc Pingris credits mom for long, illustrious career

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2021 - 3:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In his 16 years in the PBA, Marc Pingris has accomplished a lot.



Best known as a member of the Purefoods franchise's 2014 grand slam team, the 39-year-old is in no shortage of team and individual accolades.



But Pingris said he could not have achieved those feats without his mother.



Blessed with a long and decorated career, Pingris attributed his longevity to a trait he got from his mother.



"Yung hard work nung mother ko nung kahirapan namin, nakuha ko rin iyon [eh]," Pingris told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play.



"Kaya talagang nakamit ko yung kung nasan ako ngayon," he added.



Pingris' mother Erlinda became a single parent to the cager after his father left the family when Pingris was only 3 years old.



Despite this, the Pingris matriarch was able to raise the hoops star to the best of her ability.



The nine-time PBA champion mirrored his mom's perseverance when it came to achieving his dreams, while also drawing motivation in giving them a better life.



"Dahil talagang kumayod ako eh, talagang ginawa ko lahat para lang makapasok sa PBA, dahil sa mother ko," said Pingris.



"Siya yung unang-una niyakap ko nung tinawag yung name ko [sa draft] at nagpasalamat ako sa kanya," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto eager to face 'The Skill Factory' teammate in Aussie NBL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto eager to face 'The Skill Factory' teammate in Aussie NBL


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
TSF was the first club Sotto associated himself with after his move to the US.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai works out in isolation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai works out in isolation


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto is under mandatory quarantine but has left no stone unturned with non-stop conditioning and individual training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Safety assured in Clark bubble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Safety assured in Clark bubble


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
FIBA Medical Commission member Dr. Jose Raul Canlas yesterday assured that safety and health protocols will be strictly imposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 June Mar Fajardo relishes return from sickbay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
June Mar Fajardo relishes return from sickbay


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fajardo, who hasn't played a single PBA game since 2019, shared that he was nothing short of ecstatic when he was able to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA bars Kiefer Ravena from pursuing Japan stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA bars Kiefer Ravena from pursuing Japan stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ravena signed a three-year extension with the Road Warriors last September.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena tests mettle vs Olympic rivals in Netherlands tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena tests mettle vs Olympic rivals in Netherlands tourney


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 25-year-old Obiena is coming off a gold medal finish in last Thursday’s Gothenburg Grand Prix in Sweden where he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence vows to be in better form vs Pacquiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence vows to be in better form vs Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) defended his titles against Danny Garcia in December last year, but did so without much fanfare even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leonard takes over as Clippers force Game 7 vs Mavs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leonard takes over as Clippers force Game 7 vs Mavs


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kawhi Leonard matched a career-high 45 points in a playoff game to force a winner-take-all Game Seven on their home turf...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka Saso takes solo lead in US Women's Open with 67
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka Saso takes solo lead in US Women's Open with 67


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
After finishing two strokes back against erstwhile leaders Megha Ganne and Mel Reid in the opening round, Saso shot a 4 under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with