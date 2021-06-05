June Mar Fajardo relishes return from sickbay

MANILA, Philippines — Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo has finally gotten back to the hardcourt with his San Miguel Beermen — albeit just in practice at the moment.

Fajardo, who hasn't played a single PBA game since 2019, shared that he was nothing short of ecstatic when he was able to join his teammates during practice in Batangas.

"Sobrang saya, sobrang tuwa ko nung nakabalik ako sa practice," Fajardo said during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT.

"Nung nakabalik ako iba yung feeling, masaya ako," he added.

Fajardo was notably absent from the PBA bubble last year in Clark where the Beermen failed to defend their Philippine Cup title.

After getting stuck on the sidelines for more time that he'd like, the eight-time PBA champion is raring to be able to contribute once more for his team.

"Pag nasa gilid ka, lalo na pag sa game wala kang magawa [eh]. Pero pag nasa loob ka ng court, kasama mo sila, alam mo na may maiambag ka. Gusto ko ulit [yun]," said Fajardo.

"Ginagawa ko naman yung best ko para macondition ako at makabalik ulit sa game," he added.

If Fajardo's injury fully recovers in time for the PBA's season this year, the Beermen will surely get a shot in the arm — especially with CJ Perez now on their side.

But the 6'10" big man remains cautious and will look to keep his head down.

"Basta kami nagwowork kami," said Fajardo.

"Ibibigay namin yung best namin pagdating sa game then antayin natin yung result," he added.

The PBA is currently holding practices in bubble formats for its teams while awaiting the easing of quarantine restrictions in NCR to possibly kickstart the season in late June or early July.