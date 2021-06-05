Leonard takes over as Clippers force Game 7 vs Mavs

MANILA, Philippines — The LA Clippers keep their season alive after a hard fought Game Six win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, 104-97, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Kawhi Leonard matched a career-high 45 points in a playoff game to force a winner-take-all Game Seven on their home turf.

After a back-and-forth game in the first three salvos, Leonard took over for the Clippers in the fourth to pull away in time against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Leonard converted on a dagger three-pointer to push the Clippers' lead to eight, 98-90, with less than two minutes left.

While Reggie Jackson, who paced the Clippers in the first quarter, converted on multiple freebies to shut the door on the Mavericks.

Jackson had 25 points while Paul George had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Doncic, meanwhile, led the Mavericks with 29 points and 11 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 23 markers.

The winner-take-all Game Seven is penciled in for Sunday (Monday, Manila time) with the winner of the series set to face the Utah Jazz.