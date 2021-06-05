








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Leonard takes over as Clippers force Game 7 vs Mavs
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers is fouled by Willie Cauley-Stein #33 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game Five of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on June 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
Leonard takes over as Clippers force Game 7 vs Mavs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2021 - 11:52am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The LA Clippers keep their season alive after a hard fought Game Six win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, 104-97, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



Kawhi Leonard matched a career-high 45 points in a playoff game to force a winner-take-all Game Seven on their home turf.



After a back-and-forth game in the first three salvos, Leonard took over for the Clippers in the fourth to pull away in time against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.



Leonard converted on a dagger three-pointer to push the Clippers' lead to eight, 98-90, with less than two minutes left.



While Reggie Jackson, who paced the Clippers in the first quarter, converted on multiple freebies to shut the door on the Mavericks.



Jackson had 25 points while Paul George had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.



Doncic, meanwhile, led the Mavericks with 29 points and 11 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 23 markers.



The winner-take-all Game Seven is penciled in for Sunday (Monday, Manila time) with the winner of the series set to face the Utah Jazz.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Safety assured in Clark bubble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Safety assured in Clark bubble


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
FIBA Medical Commission member Dr. Jose Raul Canlas yesterday assured that safety and health protocols will be strictly imposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso off to good start, trails just by two
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso off to good start, trails just by two


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Japanese star Yuka Saso finished strong after two early bogeys to submit a two-under 69 and stand just two strokes off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns dethrone Lakers in wire-to-wire Game 6
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns dethrone Lakers in wire-to-wire Game 6


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Devin Booker and the Suns started the game with guns blazing against the Lakers when they jumped to a quick double-digit lead,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a lengthy Instagram post, Vanessa revealed that the Bryant estate gave no approval for the shoes to go on sale.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart boosts support for esports as the official partner of MSC 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart boosts support for esports as the official partner of MSC 2021


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Smart is powering the much-anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), starting  June 7. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP supports Bike for Livelihood program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP supports Bike for Livelihood program


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT chairman and No. 1 sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan recently gave away 500 bicycles as part of the MVP Group’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Vaccination promises
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 June 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In January, Israel and Denmark promised to vaccinate their athletes against COVID-19 before sending them to the Tokyo Olympics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Jokic, Nuggets eliminate Blazers
                              


                              

                                 June 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Phoenix Suns, fueled by 47 points from Devin Booker, toppled the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 on Thursday, handing superstar LeBron James his first first-round playoff exit.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Henson’s spirit soars
                              


                              

                                 June 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After obtaining her dual citizenship, University of Washington ace guard Mai-Loni Henson can’t wait to reinforce the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team in a string of international tournaments this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with