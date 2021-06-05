








































































 




   







   















Yuka Saso takes solo lead in US Women's Open with 67
Yuka Saso of the Philippines lines up her putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on June 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. 
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
Yuka Saso takes solo lead in US Women's Open with 67

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2021 - 11:09am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso is the solo leader at the US Women's Open with a one shot lead after the second round at the Olympic Club in California on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



After finishing two strokes back against erstwhile leaders Megha Ganne and Mel Reid in the opening round, Saso shot a 4 under in the round to zoom to the top of the standings.



The 19-year-old is currently -6 in just her third US Women's Open appearance.



The Fil-Japanese teen had birdies on two of her last five holes to claim the solo lead.



South Korea's Jeongeun Lee is second with -5. 






"I love playing golf and I'm just thankful that I'm here," Saso said.



The third round is set to tee off on Saturday (Sunday, Manila) while the final round is slated for Sunday (Monday in Manila).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

