Yuka Saso takes solo lead in US Women's Open with 67

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso is the solo leader at the US Women's Open with a one shot lead after the second round at the Olympic Club in California on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After finishing two strokes back against erstwhile leaders Megha Ganne and Mel Reid in the opening round, Saso shot a 4 under in the round to zoom to the top of the standings.

The 19-year-old is currently -6 in just her third US Women's Open appearance.

The Fil-Japanese teen had birdies on two of her last five holes to claim the solo lead.

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee is second with -5.

"I love playing golf and I'm just thankful that I'm here."



Yuka Saso leads the way after Round 2 in just her 3rd #USWomensOpen appearance! pic.twitter.com/XoiwTwWJJ2 — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) June 5, 2021

"I love playing golf and I'm just thankful that I'm here," Saso said.

The third round is set to tee off on Saturday (Sunday, Manila) while the final round is slated for Sunday (Monday in Manila).